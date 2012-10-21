What happens in these days?

we in the days blessed the first of the month of Dhul Hijjah, which is held by the rites of the obligatory fifth of Islam Allah blessed me and you pilgrimage home Grand in Mecca and visit the grave of Mostafah Habibi Muhammad peace be upon him in Medina Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam, Allah has imposed on the Muslims in the sixth year Hijri, one of the best works, was asked the Messenger of Allah Any business better? He said: (faith in Allah and His Messenger). It was said: Then what? He said: (Jihad in the way of Allah). It was said: Then what? He said: (accepted Hajj (the pilgrimage which was mixed with sin.) _ [Agreed] And Aisha - may Allah be pleased - said: O Messenger of Allah Jihad see the best work do you not strive? He said: (No, but the best Jihad accepted Hajj) _ [Agreed]. The Hajj is an expiation for sins, he said (of Hajj and does not and does not immoral act, he returned the day his mother bore him) _ [Agreed]. He also said: ('umrah to an expiation for them, and accepted Hajj brings no less a reward than Paradise) _ [Agreed] said (Amar delegation of pilgrims and God, who goes, and they asked him to them gave He) _ [Bazaar]. Hajj and cleanses the soul and restores clarity and fidelity, and that it would be human to be patient and endure, and Hajj implanted in the soul the spirit of bondage full of God, and submission true to the law of God, and the pilgrimage leads a person to God grateful for the blessing of money and blessing of wellness. Hajj and lead to long relationship with the Muslims, including different colors, languages and home, and feel more strongly the Association of Islamic brotherhood, and helps to spread the call of Islam, as it is a popular conference to address the Muslims and to identify the conditions, and discuss their problems. The conditions of Hajj being obligatory: 1 - Islam, Hajj is not obligatory on the infidel. 2 - puberty, there must be a boy, even pilgrimage boy before puberty, is not acceptable for duty after puberty, but to perform Hajj once again, for saying (Any boy Ag then reached Perjury (age of reference), he should do Hajj again) _ [ Tabarani]. 3 - the mind, not on the pilgrimage crazy, but do not correct it. 4 - freedom, there must be not a slave. 5 - Being, so that it is able to withstand the hardship of travel, and that he has enough is enough of having to beg until he returns. 6-And women, like men in the conditions of Hajj being obligatory but it is essential that accompanied a husband or a mahram, or be with her trustworthy women ‫