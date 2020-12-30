What happens if US cannot pay it's debt

truthseeker2010 said: If china dropped its T-bill holding, it would be death of US Dollar as main reserve currency and hyperinflation in US. The american public is already under pressure due to high inflation, and you think they would be able manage hyperinflation? Click to expand...

Ahmet Pasha said: But if you look at this with deeper skepticism it all seems like a system running on hot air and artificiality. Click to expand...

Yeah no. That's a common misconception lapped up by CCP bots. For one, Chinese cannot drop T-bills all at once without making billions in losses just to try and hit at US. Secondly, as long as T Bills are attractive governments are going to buy them up. Take India for example, we accumulated $200 billions worth of UST bills. Imagine when Chinese drops a trillion dollars and the number of countries and institution that is trying to buy that up at a cheaper price.Third if there is a doomsday scenario where UST bills just vanishes like it's value drops it's going to be trillions of losses to China for one having the largest exposure to T bills.Note: The entire point of Chinese buying up T bills is because of the trust China has in US economy that it will not failI dont dismiss the concern raised. It is a legitimate concern the world will have to face some day. But not today or tomorrow. Who knows what happens 10 years from now. As long as there is trust in the US economy the bubble is not going to burst.