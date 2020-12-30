What happens if US cannot pay it's debt

Ahmet Pasha
It's not about the debt but the ability to repay. United States with AA+ Credit rating, high grade rating, can afford to have the debt while say Pakistan with a rating of B- which is a highly speculative non investment grade, is in a worse position with 200 billion debt.Pakistani debt is about 200 billion for reference.
But if you look at this with deeper skepticism it all seems like a system running on hot air and artificiality.
US government will not default, they will raise the ceiling as high as they want and trust the future. Even if any country were to drop the T bills (say China) the US general public can easily absorb them given their incomes.
If china dropped its T-bill holding, it would be death of US Dollar as main reserve currency and hyperinflation in US. The american public is already under pressure due to high inflation, and you think they would be able manage hyperinflation?

Yes its fed printing which is keeping US economy afloat.
Yeah no. That's a common misconception lapped up by CCP bots. For one, Chinese cannot drop T-bills all at once without making billions in losses just to try and hit at US. Secondly, as long as T Bills are attractive governments are going to buy them up. Take India for example, we accumulated $200 billions worth of UST bills. Imagine when Chinese drops a trillion dollars and the number of countries and institution that is trying to buy that up at a cheaper price.
I dont dismiss the concern raised. It is a legitimate concern the world will have to face some day. But not today or tomorrow. Who knows what happens 10 years from now. As long as there is trust in the US economy the bubble is not going to burst.
Abruptly dumping US T-bills would mean that you'll devalue your own external reserves. Gradual release will just get absorbed over a period of time. But it will most likely become a problem for Fed to raise new debt for a while.

The issue of dropping UST is just imaginary. So I had to be creative. Realistically without a major US economic down turn and crisis there is no scenario China would drop UST without making a loss for no apparent reason. They can gradually liquidate it but very gradually like say in 5 years.
