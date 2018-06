That will be great for its economy because South India earns a lot more than the parasites of the Northern India and centre spends more of the taxes and revenue on the North while the people of South do all the hard work. They are more intelligent and less criminal than the north Indians who excel at raping and lynching people. South Indians do not share much genetically and culturally with Northern Indians either so it is an unnatural union. Southern India will be progressive and prosperous country and will be like by its neighbours except the Northern India.

Click to expand...