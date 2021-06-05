What happens if Israelis synthesize lab virus and release it in Palestine to wipe out Palestinians? Who will stand up to them?

Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 19,432
- -19
- Country
-
- Location
-
Would any country speak out against such an atrocity? Let's say they synthesize a lab virus a combo of common cold virus, HIV, influenza. Common cold virus (20 nm small enough to fly through any mask easily), the immuno suppression capability of the HIV (no vaccine works against it), the airborne transmission of influenza (easily transmitted). That be unstoppable.
@jamal18 @dbc @UKBengali @Feng Leng @Beast @vostok @FuturePAF @Philip the Arab @Gomig-21 @Song Hong @Viva_Viet @denel
@jamal18 @dbc @UKBengali @Feng Leng @Beast @vostok @FuturePAF @Philip the Arab @Gomig-21 @Song Hong @Viva_Viet @denel