What happened to this forum???

Well, after thinking about this. I don’t think it’s wise for me to be associated with this forum lest I am included in the people who are attacking our armyI am too much of a cockroach inconsequential person in the scheme of the country/politics to get dragged into this insanity lol.I will stop using this account and please ban me as well so there’s no doubt that I am not included in this insanity.I just want to say that please look into the condition of neighbouring Muslim countries and you will be grateful for Pakistan. Because our army is stronger, we fended off Indian attack in 2019 when we as civilians were scared, our army fought the enemy head on. Alhamdulillah, we can pray in peace and practice Islam, we don’t have to be scared of Hindus killing us by making us shout their idols praises. Did everyone forget who captured Kalbushan Yadev the nasty terrorist responsible for bomb blasts? Our intelligence agencies.Anyway, I will take my leave, no interest in becoming a pawn in campaigning of some group against our beloved army and intelligence agencies that I loveI was raised in army schools and they’re some other level of awesomeOh also my bigto PMLN, PPP, PTI and every political party for ruining my country and sucking our blood dry. Even army had to intervene to defend us from these internal threats.Pakistan zindabad, Pakistan army and intelligence agencies zindabad. May Allah help them against both internal and external enemies and bring peace and prosperity to our beautiful Muslim land.