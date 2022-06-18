What happened to this forum???

I came back after a few months time and the content of this forum is shocking
There are threads openly attacking our DGISPR and army and intelligence agencies
Manzoor Pashteen/PTM is praised and considered right as well as many left wing anti-army parties.
Did this forum got hacked and is run by Indians now? The language and content against our army is worse than most Indians use.
It’s like being on Indian defence forum and BJP bakhts attacking our army
Did I miss something? What is going on
Did the policy of the forum change? I used to think this forum was run by the military and had professional military guys from Pakistan, the language against our army is shocking.
PS: I don’t have any opinion on army except we should love Pak army. Don’t drag me into any such debate, just inquiring about the change in attitude of forum
There are threads openly attacking our DGISPR and army and intelligence agencies
Manzoor Pashteen/PTM is praised and considered right as well as many left wing anti-army parties.
Did this forum got hacked and is run by Indians now? The language and content against our army is worse than most Indians use.
It’s like being on Indian defence forum and BJP bakhts attacking our army
Did I miss something? What is going on
Did the policy of the forum change? I used to think this forum was run by the military and had professional military guys from Pakistan, the language against our army is shocking.
PS: I don’t have any opinion on army except we should love Pak army. Don’t drag me into any such debate, just inquiring about the change in attitude of forum