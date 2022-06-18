What's new

What happened to this forum???

fisher1

fisher1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,513
-22
2,411
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I came back after a few months time and the content of this forum is shocking

There are threads openly attacking our DGISPR and army and intelligence agencies

Manzoor Pashteen/PTM is praised and considered right as well as many left wing anti-army parties.

Did this forum got hacked and is run by Indians now? The language and content against our army is worse than most Indians use.

It’s like being on Indian defence forum and BJP bakhts attacking our army

Did I miss something? What is going on

Did the policy of the forum change? I used to think this forum was run by the military and had professional military guys from Pakistan, the language against our army is shocking.


PS: I don’t have any opinion on army except we should love Pak army. Don’t drag me into any such debate, just inquiring about the change in attitude of forum
 
A

ahaider97

FULL MEMBER
Oct 15, 2021
350
-1
350
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
People here hate PDM and what it represents more than they love the military. Given the context it's not unreasonable to assume that NCM would not have succeeded without the military's backing. There's precedent of military engaging in such political engineering before.

Irrespective of the truth on the ground, this disillusionment is a good thing. No one should be above accountability in Pakistan. Finally there is no longer any holy cow in Pakistan.
 
fisher1

fisher1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,513
-22
2,411
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Well, after thinking about this. I don’t think it’s wise for me to be associated with this forum lest I am included in the people who are attacking our army

I am too much of a cockroach inconsequential person in the scheme of the country/politics to get dragged into this insanity lol.

I will stop using this account and please ban me as well so there’s no doubt that I am not included in this insanity.

I just want to say that please look into the condition of neighbouring Muslim countries and you will be grateful for Pakistan. Because our army is stronger, we fended off Indian attack in 2019 when we as civilians were scared, our army fought the enemy head on. Alhamdulillah, we can pray in peace and practice Islam, we don’t have to be scared of Hindus killing us by making us shout their idols praises. Did everyone forget who captured Kalbushan Yadev the nasty terrorist responsible for bomb blasts? Our intelligence agencies.


Anyway, I will take my leave, no interest in becoming a pawn in campaigning of some group against our beloved army and intelligence agencies that I love ❤️ I was raised in army schools and they’re some other level of awesome 👏


Oh also my big 🖕 to PMLN, PPP, PTI and every political party for ruining my country and sucking our blood dry. Even army had to intervene to defend us from these internal threats.

Pakistan zindabad, Pakistan army and intelligence agencies zindabad. May Allah help them against both internal and external enemies and bring peace and prosperity to our beautiful Muslim land.
 
fatman17

fatman17

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Apr 24, 2007
31,261
88
37,352
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fisher1 said:
I came back after a few months time and the content of this forum is shocking

There are threads openly attacking our DGISPR and army and intelligence agencies

Manzoor Pashteen/PTM is praised and considered right as well as many left wing anti-army parties.

Did this forum got hacked and is run by Indians now? The language and content against our army is worse than most Indians use.

It’s like being on Indian defence forum and BJP bakhts attacking our army

Did I miss something? What is going on

Did the policy of the forum change? I used to think this forum was run by the military and had professional military guys from Pakistan, the language against our army is shocking.


PS: I don’t have any opinion on army except we should love Pak army. Don’t drag me into any such debate, just inquiring about the change in attitude of forum
Click to expand...
I think the reality is that a few officers (2-3) have brought the army in disrepute but the damage has been huge!
 
A

ahaider97

FULL MEMBER
Oct 15, 2021
350
-1
350
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fisher1 said:
Well, after thinking about this. I don’t think it’s wise for me to be associated with this forum lest I am included in the people who are attacking our army

I am too much of a cockroach inconsequential person in the scheme of the country/politics to get dragged into this insanity lol.

I will stop using this account and please ban me as well so there’s no doubt that I am not included in this insanity.

I just want to say that please look into the condition of neighbouring Muslim countries and you will be grateful for Pakistan. Because our army is stronger, we fended off Indian attack in 2019 when we as civilians were scared, our army fought the enemy head on. Alhamdulillah, we can pray in peace and practice Islam, we don’t have to be scared of Hindus killing us by making us shout their idols praises. Did everyone forget who captured Kalbushan Yadev the nasty terrorist responsible for bomb blasts? Our intelligence agencies.


Anyway, I will take my leave, no interest in becoming a pawn in campaigning of some group against our beloved army and intelligence agencies that I love ❤️ I was raised in army schools and they’re some other level of awesome 👏


Oh also my big 🖕 to PMLN, PPP, PTI and every political party for ruining my country and sucking our blood dry. Even army had to intervene to defend us from these internal threats.

Pakistan zindabad, Pakistan army and intelligence agencies zindabad. May Allah help them against both internal and external enemies and bring peace and prosperity to our beautiful Muslim land.
Click to expand...
Understandable. Have a nice day.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Sinnerman108
Forum suggestions
2
Replies
21
Views
449
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
RescueRanger
Forum decorum
Replies
2
Views
78
imadul
imadul
Faqirze
What happened to Pakistanidefenceforum.com?
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Pakstallion
P
fisher1
What will happen to Pakistan?
2
Replies
21
Views
429
SaadH
S
lastofthepatriots
  • Locked
PDF
2
Replies
18
Views
402
jamahir
jamahir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom