What happened to the Syrian refugees who got stuck in Turkey?

www.theguardian.com

What happened to the Syrian refugees who got stuck in Turkey?

Gaziantep, in southern Turkey, is home to about half a million Syrian refugees, many of whom had hoped to make it Europe
www.brookings.edu

Challenges facing Turkey’s Syrian businesses

Omer Karasapan outlines the challenges facing Syrian business owners in Turkey.
That's nice, the Syrians will never leave Turkey again, they are there to stay forever (just like the Syrians here in Germany).
For Erdogan this is great, because these people are potentially new voters who maybe will help him to win the next election. Probably in the next two years, many Syrians will get Turkish citizenship.

What is clear is that the Syrians are like colonizers, who with their huge numbers and high birth rates will radically change the demographics of Turkey, which will cause a lot of tensions in Turkish society, because the Syrians will at best integrate, but never assimilate. It won't be like in the past centuries where many different races were assimilated into the Turkish identity to the point where today even a blonde, blue-eyed Turk thinks his anscestors came from Central Asia.
In this day and age, there won't be any assimilation, especially when Syria (and other Arab countries) are right next door.
Even in 50 years, a Syrian will know that he is a descendant of Syrians and not of Central Asians.

And I think the Turks deserve it: When we consider that even after 60 years the Turkish immigrants (not refugees!) here in Germany are not willing to integrate (let alone assimilate), have low productivity, high crimes rates, and are very hostile-minded towards the Germans (scheiß Deutscher, scheiß Alman, scheiß Kartoffel, deutscher Hurensohn).....I think it is more than fair that the same happens to Turkey, even though the Turks still will be far better of with the Syrians than Germans are with the Turks.
 
Homajon said:
Syrians are like colonizers. Syrians will at best integrate, but never assimilate.

And I think the Turks deserve it:
Syrians and Turks are a lot better than you persian dogs

Homajon said:
When we consider that even after 60 years the Turkish immigrants (not refugees!) here in Germany are not willing to integrate (let alone assimilate), have low productivity, high crimes rates, and are very hostile-minded towards the Germans (scheiß Deutscher, scheiß Alman, scheiß Kartoffel, deutscher Hurensohn).....I think it is more than fair that the same happens to Turkey, even though the Turks still will be far better of with the Syrians than Germans are with the Turks.
that is fuc*king funny. Turks did far more to rebuild Germany post-WW2 into the giant it is today. whereas persian co*ksuckers like you came much later to Germany and enjoyed everything they built.
 
