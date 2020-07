India does produce small arms in India. It's not that the Indians cant produce a good rifle, even if they cant produce a design, doesnt matter you can source a design outside and produce them in mass. This is fine, even first world countries do this.



If you really "discussed" this you would actually know the real problem. The problem is India is about to have 3 caliber sizes sourcing from 3 different vendors. The user are clueless to formulate a proper plan and to make it work and cause requirement changes on the fly and delay contracts for no good reason. Also the Indian government mixes defence deals with politics. A lot of these are political bones to Russia, USA, etc. And also to keep the public sector OFB factories running. A Russian AK203, USA Sig, and UAE Caracal of 3 different calibers are being produced for stupid reasons.

