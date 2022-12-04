What's new

What happened to the Buddhists?

Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
4,199
1
6,432
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
At the time of partition 1 in 5 person was Muslim and 4 in 5 Hindu. That's 80% Hindu vs 0% Buddhists! Buddhism was once the dominant religion in Bharat, why have they disappeared?

The only Buddhists in India currently are the mongoloid people in occupied Ladakh and NE regions (South Tibet, Sikkim, etc.). The persecuted Navayana Dalits don't count, as they're not descended from the original Buddhists.

We are told that destruction of Nalanda caused extinction of the Buddhists. Who destroyed it is up for debate, but for now let's agree with BJP-RSS version and assume Muslims destroyed it.

Did Nalanda's destruction cause some pandemic that wiped out the Buddhists but all Hindus were magically immune to it? Or Hindus were already done "dealing" with Buddhists by the time Muslims arrived? Which is it?
 
Last edited:
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
8,513
8
11,995
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Religion was anything but about spiritually :lol: at least in the eyes of people who really matter

Maybe it's somewhat of an ancient geopolitical tool that kings used for their games
 
Last edited:
E

epebble

FULL MEMBER
Sep 21, 2022
649
0
360
Country
United States
Location
United States
Maira La said:
At the time of partition 1 in 5 person was Muslim and 4 in 5 Hindu. That's 80% Hindu vs 0% Buddhists! Buddhism was once the dominant religion in Bharat, why have they disappeared?

The only Buddhists in India currently are the mongoloid people in occupied Ladakh and NE regions (South Tibet, Sikkim, etc.). The persecuted Navayana Dalits don't count, as they're not descended from the original Buddhists.

We are told that destruction of Nalanda caused extinction of the Buddhists. Who destroyed it is up for debate, but for now let's agree with BJP-RSS version and assume Muslims destroyed it.

Did Nalanda's destruction cause some pandemic that wiped out the Buddhists but all Hindus were magically immune to it? Or Hindus were already done "dealing" with Buddhists by the time Muslims arrived? Which is it?
Click to expand...
People don't remain constant over thousands of years and religions also don't remain same over centuries. In the Middle East, the Babylonian-Mesopotamian-Egyptian faiths (Paganism?) became Judaism then Christianity and then Islam. In Europe, Greeks/Roman religions became Christian and Islam. Same thing would have happened in India too. Hinduism to Buddhism to Islam in present day Afghanistan and Pakistan. Buddhism and Hinduism are not sufficiently apart and they can join and split just like it happens with Christianity. Are Orthodox, Catholic, Protestant one religion or many religions? It depends on whom you ask.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
8,513
8
11,995
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
epebble said:
People don't remain constant over thousands of years and religions also don't remain same over centuries. In the Middle East, the Babylonian-Mesopotamian-Egyptian faiths (Paganism?) became Judaism then Christianity and then Islam. In Europe, Greeks/Roman religions became Christian and Islam. Same thing would have happened in India too. Hinduism to Buddhism to Islam in present day Afghanistan and Pakistan. Buddhism and Hinduism are not sufficiently apart and they can join and split just like it happens with Christianity. Are Orthodox, Catholic, Protestant one religion or many religions? It depends on whom you ask.
Click to expand...
They were mostly Zoroastrian, Buddhism had minimal presence

Hell Zorastar was Born in modern day Afghanistan
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
7,887
22
8,799
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Maira La said:
At the time of partition 1 in 5 person was Muslim and 4 in 5 Hindu. That's 80% Hindu vs 0% Buddhists! Buddhism was once the dominant religion in Bharat, why have they disappeared?

The only Buddhists in India currently are the mongoloid people in occupied Ladakh and NE regions (South Tibet, Sikkim, etc.). The persecuted Navayana Dalits don't count, as they're not descended from the original Buddhists.

We are told that destruction of Nalanda caused extinction of the Buddhists. Who destroyed it is up for debate, but for now let's agree with BJP-RSS version and assume Muslims destroyed it.

Did Nalanda's destruction cause some pandemic that wiped out the Buddhists but all Hindus were magically immune to it? Or Hindus were already done "dealing" with Buddhists by the time Muslims arrived? Which is it?
Click to expand...

An aside, not trying to derail the thread, but one of your points was a little unclear ; At partition, it was more like 3:1 Hindu to Muslim, nowadays in the three countries that came out of the portion it is 2:1, and if demographic projections hold, in another 75 years it will be nearly 1:1.

As for the Buddhists, it’s probably best to go to census data as far back as was available, probably from the time of the British East India company or early British Raj, and see what happened to those populations of Buddhists. Perhaps some moved to Burma, Sri Lanka, Tibet, or moved even further away to South East Asia. More likely people just didn’t process their faith as strongly (being a smaller minority over time) and with each generation they lost the faith or married into other populations and assimilated, either into Hinduism, Sikhism, Christianity or Islam.
 
ThunderCat

ThunderCat

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2009
783
-1
428
Maula Jatt said:
Religion was anything but about spiritually :lol: at least in the eyes of people who really matter

Maybe it's somewhat of an ancient geopolitical tool that kings used for their games
Click to expand...

Religion is a part of human psyche as far as the evidence is concerned. You suppress it thinking you've gotten rid of it, and it just re-emerges in another form.

Since humans are a social species and tribal one too, they develop religion to not only answer questions but also to ensure social order.

Even if that religion is not theistic. We can see that in the Western world with the demise of Christianity all the different religions and cults are stirring up such as veganism, Holocaust worship, environmentalism etc.

Religion is inseparable from human psyche but should be practiced in balance. Religion is a form of tribalism and has limited followers.

When too many people follow the same religion, it divided into sects. It probably goes back to our hunter-gather age.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
AAP succumbs to BJP’s pressure, Delhi minister resigns for his presence in Buddhist conversion event
Replies
1
Views
182
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
K
Stories about disappearance of Buddhism in India are grossly exaggerated
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
3K
Buddhistforlife
Buddhistforlife
INDIAPOSITIVE
Total Fertility Rate in India declines overall, Muslims have the highest Fertility Rate while Buddhists have the lowest: Details
Replies
0
Views
493
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
B
How Bangladesh stands out as a shining example of a country in South Asia?
Replies
1
Views
495
Destranator
D
Maula Jatt
Ancient Buddhist history and architecture of Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
4K
u-pun
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom