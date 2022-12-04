What happened to the Buddhists?

At the time of partition 1 in 5 person was Muslim and 4 in 5 Hindu. That's 80% Hindu vs 0% Buddhists! Buddhism was once the dominant religion in Bharat, why have they disappeared?
The only Buddhists in India currently are the mongoloid people in occupied Ladakh and NE regions (South Tibet, Sikkim, etc.). The persecuted Navayana Dalits don't count, as they're not descended from the original Buddhists.
We are told that destruction of Nalanda caused extinction of the Buddhists. Who destroyed it is up for debate, but for now let's agree with BJP-RSS version and assume Muslims destroyed it.
Did Nalanda's destruction cause some pandemic that wiped out the Buddhists but all Hindus were magically immune to it? Or Hindus were already done "dealing" with Buddhists by the time Muslims arrived? Which is it?
