What happened to the Buddhists?

Maira La said: At the time of partition 1 in 5 person was Muslim and 4 in 5 Hindu. That's 80% Hindu vs 0% Buddhists! Buddhism was once the dominant religion in Bharat, why have they disappeared?



The only Buddhists in India currently are the mongoloid people in occupied Ladakh and NE regions (South Tibet, Sikkim, etc.). The persecuted Navayana Dalits don't count, as they're not descended from the original Buddhists.



We are told that destruction of Nalanda caused extinction of the Buddhists. Who destroyed it is up for debate, but for now let's agree with BJP-RSS version and assume Muslims destroyed it.



Did Nalanda's destruction cause some pandemic that wiped out the Buddhists but all Hindus were magically immune to it? Or Hindus were already done "dealing" with Buddhists by the time Muslims arrived? Which is it?

An aside, not trying to derail the thread, but one of your points was a little unclear ; At partition, it was more like 3:1 Hindu to Muslim, nowadays in the three countries that came out of the portion it is 2:1, and if demographic projections hold, in another 75 years it will be nearly 1:1.As for the Buddhists, it’s probably best to go to census data as far back as was available, probably from the time of the British East India company or early British Raj, and see what happened to those populations of Buddhists. Perhaps some moved to Burma, Sri Lanka, Tibet, or moved even further away to South East Asia. More likely people just didn’t process their faith as strongly (being a smaller minority over time) and with each generation they lost the faith or married into other populations and assimilated, either into Hinduism, Sikhism, Christianity or Islam.