What's new

What happened to Pakistanidefenceforum.com?

Faqirze

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
724
-8
801
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I was a member of the site eons ago, I tried to check back at the site to see if it was still up out of curiosity and it seems as if the site has completely vanished and disappeared into the abyss. Why did the site shut down to begin with? are there any archives of it out there? it was an engaging forum to say the least and I was quite disappointed to see no existing trace of it on the web when I tried to look back on it.

@waz I'm pretty sure you were a mod on that place IIRC, If so do you have any info on such?
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
8,818
-21
17,438
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
You don’t talk about that site here.

Defence.pk is was and will be the only Pakistani defence forum on the internet. I hope I’ve put your queries to a rest.

If you insist on pursuing your questioning, we’d be happy to oblige you right this way in our black vigo.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

-=virus=-
  • Question
So, what happens to Imran Khan now ?
Replies
1
Views
144
PakSarZameen47
P
Dalit
Finally vindicated
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Valar.
Valar.
C
  • Locked
  • Poll
Isn't your intellectual curiosity demanding a reasonable answer to Miaaaannnn! ?
Replies
1
Views
248
The Eagle
The Eagle
ghazi52
The world’s largest illegal darknet marketplace was finally seized and shut down
Replies
0
Views
242
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
North Korea may be preparing for nuclear test soon, report says
Replies
0
Views
181
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom