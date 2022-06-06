What happened to Pakistanidefenceforum.com?

I was a member of the site eons ago, I tried to check back at the site to see if it was still up out of curiosity and it seems as if the site has completely vanished and disappeared into the abyss. Why did the site shut down to begin with? are there any archives of it out there? it was an engaging forum to say the least and I was quite disappointed to see no existing trace of it on the web when I tried to look back on it.
@waz I'm pretty sure you were a mod on that place IIRC, If so do you have any info on such?
@waz I'm pretty sure you were a mod on that place IIRC, If so do you have any info on such?