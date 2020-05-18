What happened to our defence.pk emails?

Hello
I had given my email ****@defence.pk to a few important people and places. For some time, I wasn't getting any emails on that, and I was like, people may have forgotten me
Nopes, turns out, the email is NOT coming anymore. Email to my defence.pk address bounces back
What happened? Can we please get the old one back? Is there something that's required? Or did I make a mistake?
I had given my email ****@defence.pk to a few important people and places. For some time, I wasn't getting any emails on that, and I was like, people may have forgotten me
Nopes, turns out, the email is NOT coming anymore. Email to my defence.pk address bounces back
What happened? Can we please get the old one back? Is there something that's required? Or did I make a mistake?