What's new

What happened to our defence.pk emails?

babajees

babajees

FULL MEMBER
Apr 26, 2012
600
-9
448
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hello

I had given my email ****@defence.pk to a few important people and places. For some time, I wasn't getting any emails on that, and I was like, people may have forgotten me

Nopes, turns out, the email is NOT coming anymore. Email to my defence.pk address bounces back :( :(

What happened? Can we please get the old one back? Is there something that's required? Or did I make a mistake?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

monitor
‘The end of an era’: oil price collapse may force Saudis to rein in arms spending
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
3K
StormBreaker
StormBreaker
Shantanu_Left
The Year When Truth Died: The Internet blackout that changed an Indian State (Source: CNN)
2
Replies
21
Views
829
Rollno21
Rollno21
ShaikhKamal
Uighur Kids Find A Haven At Boarding School In Turkey
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
Balamir
Balamir
Dawood Ibrahim
Wiki in Pakistan: Filling in the missing jigsaw pieces
Replies
0
Views
422
Dawood Ibrahim
Dawood Ibrahim
Dawood Ibrahim
Trump’s co-chair says Michelle Obama is a man, who should live in Africa with gorillas
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
LA se Karachi
LA se Karachi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top