This is yet another case of Indians overpromising and under-delivering.

Modinomics | Just 10% of all projects under Smart Cities Mission completed; land acquisition remains a challenge

The Mission aims to tackle problems faced in urban areas such as transportation, energy supply, governance, basic urban infrastructure services and overall quality of life

Progress has been slow. Projects have been limited to small areas.

100 cities selected for Rs 500 crore central grant

Only small pockets and populations in each city stand to benefit

Critics call it ‘smart enclave scheme’

Slow progress as only 1.83% of the funds utilised till March 2018

Many cities have seen evictions and displacements

How were the cities selected?

How are smart city projects funded?

What forms can the development take?

Retrofitting – installing services and utilities within a pre-existing colony Redevelopment – wholesale razing of existing development to rebuild Greenfield projects – setting up a smart area and a previously vacant one

What is the progress so far?

Who runs smart cities?

Who gets space in smart cities?