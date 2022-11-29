what happened to ISPR ?

Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
- Oct 18, 2007
- 65,223
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
it was big day for nation and pak army but ISPR is dead silent over this day
ispr have not tweeted anything regarding change of cheif and cermoney .
other hands ISPR website have not posted any press release about new army cheif and cermoney
while ISPR web is still showing kanjar bajwa as current army chief pf paksitan ,
ispr have not tweeted anything regarding change of cheif and cermoney .
other hands ISPR website have not posted any press release about new army cheif and cermoney
while ISPR web is still showing kanjar bajwa as current army chief pf paksitan ,