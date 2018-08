THE BRAVE HEART HE WAS : COLONEL JAMILUDDIN AHMED : CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER OF BANGABANDHU : WHAT HAPPENED TO HIM ON 15TH AUGUST 1975



1. Colonel Jamil Uddin Ahmed, will ever shine as one of the most illustrious soldier in our history. He was the one undaunted to have rushed first to save the life of the Father of the Nation on 15th August 1975. Colonel Jamil was the Chief Security Officer of Bangabandhu till June 1975, he was not the Chief of Security at the time of the brutal murder of Bangabandhu. He was posted as DG Dgfi , May be he did not yet assumed the appointment.But as soon as he got a call from Bangabandhu on that fateful morning, he just rushed towards Road # 32, driving his own car.



2. He used to reside at Gonobhaban and surely came to know of something ghastly happening around, as tanks were making moves & noise while passing by the big road in front of Gonobhaban. But he was a brave heart, indomitable, a fearless character – having known & seeing something happening so dangerous in the near by, he was not hesitant rather moved spontaneously and face death, trying his utmost to reach Bangabandhu’s residence. As soon as Colonel Jamil reached Sobhanbagh Mosque, just a block away from Road # 32 – he was pulled down from his car and was shot dead.



3. We may ponder whether there would have been many more like him – responding instantaneously to the Call of Duty – though actually he was not require to in the true sense as by then he was, as mentioned no more the Chief Security Officer. But he did respond, he loved the man, Bangabandhu – the Father of the Nation. As we came to know later Bangabandhu contacted some others also in his grimmest hour of peril, but no one turned up. Colonel Jamil will remain a shining example of an outstanding soldier – a courageous soul who shall ever remain in our heart for his supreme sacrifice.



4. It may be worthwhile to mention that another group of Personal Staffs of Bangabandhu who were residing at Bangabhaban also rushed towards Bangabandhu’s house at Road # 32 with a small car early in the morning on hearing something happening very wrong, but unfortunately even after making three attempts, they were also stopped and severely manhandled by the unruly soldiers at Kalabagan. But they survived some how.



5. Colonel Jamil had a regret. As Chief Security Officer of Bangabandhu he could not convince Bangabandhu to shift from Road # 32 to Bangabhaban or Ganabhaban on assuming the Presidency of the Republic on 01 Jan 1975. Had he resided in Bangabhaban or Gonobhaban which were like Forts – the perpetrators would not have succeeded in committing such a gruesome killing, taking place as – “An Epic Tragedy, Unparalleled” in the history.

