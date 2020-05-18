What's new

What Happened to China's Superstar Entrepreneur Jack Ma? | WSJ

G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
2,493
-1
4,259
Country
China
Location
Thailand
What happend to the "missing" headlines by US propaganda mouthpieces? Guess since he didnt go "missing" in first place, they had to change the headlines to "what happend" collect their clicks from low IQ retards
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

K
Chinese embassador died in Israel
Replies
3
Views
400
k s ahmed
K
striver44
China Played Its Hand Well in 2020. Will It Keep Winning?
Replies
3
Views
189
Han Patriot
H
F-22Raptor
China’s Xi Ramps Up Control of Private Sector. ‘We Have No Choice but to Follow the Party.’
Replies
9
Views
289
khanmubashir
khanmubashir
Viet
The World Expected a Chinese Tech Takeover. Alibaba Can’t Even Conquer Vietnam.
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
Globenim
G
Solomon2
WSJ: American Entrepreneurs Who Flocked to China Are Heading Home, Disillusioned
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd
OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom