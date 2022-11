What happened to Aneela Mirza from Toy Box?

To copy what I said before



"Pretty much her and an Arab guy made a group called "Toy Box" and they used to play late 90s and early 2000s soft pop, kids pop, and bubblegum pop songs. They were based in Denmark.



I remember their music from really old youtube videos and a lot of Pokemon videos back then used to use their music as background music.



The girl is Pakistani and isn't on any socials but was famous at one point so I am wondering wtf happened to her lmao"