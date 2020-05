Yes, but you realize that Tareen has been slowly pushed out of Imran's inner circle over the last several months, with the tensions coming to the front after the release of the initial report.



Tareen was put in charge of negotiations with the PMLQ when they started making noises and demanding additional 'influence' in the Punjab government several months ago. Apparently Tareen made some 'commitments' that did not go down well with the Punjab Government and PTI leadership and was replaced with a new negotiating committee. The PMLQ publicly voiced their dissatisfaction over the new negotiations asking for the 'commitments made by Tareen to be respected'.



I think that this move to 'purge' Tareen from the PTI is a good one.



How long do you think before he becomes a darling of the PMLN/PPP/Leftist brigade on social media?

Click to expand...