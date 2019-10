Hakikat ve Hikmet said: ↑ Looks like DG ISPR is single-handedly crushing down the Indian narrative with his "words"....



We will surprise you...



We will control the escalation ladder....

In other words, Indian Diplomatic Forces aka Modi brigade actually abandoned their own Chief who is nothing more than a propaganda tool since a while. India went into silent especially when Pakistan Army invited them to point out location and visit the same along with foreign diplomatic offices. As it was a plain lie & propaganda as usual; they finally decided to dump Bipin and that isn't surprising.