What flawed Democracy?

Bill Longley

Bill Longley

Apr 15, 2008
what is democracy?
government of elite for the elite by the elite

democracy counts heads and do not care to see whose head it is donkeys or a humans

what democracy where a middle class fail is considered equal to PhD

democracy is a sick concept of capitalist elites and has nothing to do with poor

democracy is a big curse especially for third world country like us

WHAT HAS DEMOCRACY GIVEN TO SO CALLED AMERICA AND INDIA


RULE OF HALIBERTON AND CORPORATIONS BEHIND DEMOCRATS OR REPUBLICANS AND COUNTRY WITH RECORD LEVEL OF JAILS AND CRIME.[rouge state, Guide to worlds only super power BY Willium Blum]]

and in case of India

Dalits, poverty, insurgencies, crime and un even development where more than teo third population under poverty line

democracy is ideal of sick capitalist

After the Murder of Jinnah ,in Pakistan , Public became slaved whores and Pakistan became Brothel and Pakistani elite , Autocratic, Feudalistic ,Religious and Economic elites playing part of Pimps, selling their own people and raping them mercilessly.

now its more then 60 years of Pakistan being raped by its own elitist masters and masters of their elitist masters and this gang rape will continue until this elite is thrown out of Pakistan.


enough is enough i think you will not find such a mean and honor less elite any where in the world. they are the people who not only sell us for their benefits but also rape us in turns some times under flag of PML or PPP or MMA or simply establishment.

we need to eliminate this ****** fucken elite and elitist way of thinking if we want Pakistan to survive and Prosper

can any middle classia win an election in Pakistan? the answer is not even in dreams.
for normal MPA[Member of Provincial Assembly] seat at least 100 million Rupees is required
can any middle classia afford it?

the important thing to understand is that so called democracy is logical and natural out come of capitalist economic system and its game of rich common man has no utility but to vote the biggest criminal who play well with our emotions.

Recent bill brought by Musharraf, National reconciliation Ordinance supports the view that elites are 1 they dont work for us, the common man but for their own interests[which they think are national interest]

WE NEED JUSTICE IN SOCIETY WHICH AT LEAST THIS RELIGIOUS, POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC ELITE WILL EVER GIVE US.
THIS ELITE CAN FORGIVE ITS COMRADES EVEN IF THEY STEAL BILLIONS AND FORGIVE THEM FOR NATIONAL RECONCILIATION BUT NEVER COMMON MAN.

AT PRESENT PAKISTANI YOUTH IS DEPRESS AND FRUSTRATED. OUR BOYS ARE BECOMING CRIMINALS OR JEHADI AND OUR DAUGHTERS ARE BECOMING WHOREs
BUT AGAIN NO REASON TO GET SAD
OUR ELITE KNOWS THE ART OF EXPLOITATION, THEY EVEN KNOW TO SELL BONES OF DEAD PAKISTANIES FOR THEIR OWN GOOD. AFTER ALL IMPERIALS GIVE MONEY FOR THEIR SERVICES.AND THEY ARE HAPPY THAT THEY ARE BENEFITING WHO CARES FOR COMMON MAN.


REMEMBER THESE ARE THE SAME UNIONISTS WHO WERE AGAINST PAKISTAN
 
Tiki Tam Tam

Tiki Tam Tam

May 15, 2006
AgNoStIc MuSliM said:
And what system of government would you like?

P.S: Please don't swear in the thread title.
Democracy is bad?

Frogmarched would be better? ;) :crazy:

I was attracted by the thread heading and I find that it is pure trash!!
 
opinion786

opinion786

Mar 26, 2008
I read this somewhere, and I agree.

Democracy in our countries ...... run and OWNED by feudals and businessmen mafia..... Feudal GOD-FATHERS running DEMON-CRAZY !

Any system is implemented after the construction/development is completed. Then let people chose whatever system they like, i.e Democracy, Kingship, communist democracy, military, etc.

Unfortunately, in our poor & corrupt countries, the system was forced down our throats, knowing the corrupt will eat away....even before we acquired the basic facilities and education to understand the meaning of system.

During construction, the project/development is and should be run by dictators, while ensuring Quality and Safety Standards.

Similary, Pakistan being under construction, as 50&#37; of our population requires the basic water, electricity, roads, gas, health, education and infrastructure facilities.

Therefore, Pakistan currently needs a leader like Musharraf .... a dictator for honest implementation..... who will groom the country and build the country.... with Quality and Safety (internal and external)

When our majority of public gets the basic facilities e.g Health, education, water, gas, electricity, roads and other ammneties..... then for maintainence of that developed infrastructure we'll need to implement any system voted by public, and most preferably democracy (meaning tolerance)

Till then the system (democracy) will have to take a back seat and development under Musharraf or General Kiyani has to go on.....
 
Goodperson

Goodperson

Dec 26, 2005
I think its vicious circle in Pakistan

Democracy->Military->Military-Democracy->Military->Extended Military-> Democracy

Pakistan needs to come out of this circle it it wants to progress.

Democracy is not being allowed to evolve and mature, People do not have patience or faith which begins to fade with time if they do not see results. Military thinks its doing favor by handing over power to Democratic government.

Military can take back the power any time no one can stop them nor any law can be framed to stop them Generals can break any law.
 
M

mujahideen

Jan 10, 2007
^^^^Democracy will happen the way we want it to happen. No one should care if we have 100 or 1 billion years of the military-politician cycle. We will do it our way, because we know whats best for us.
 
Bill Longley

Bill Longley

Apr 15, 2008
capitalist democracy is nothing but exploitation of masses

what can u expect from a system govern by demand and supply forces not by morality or justice

capitalism is a system based on selvish intrests of elite

think about that:cheers::sniper:
 
opinion786

opinion786

Mar 26, 2008
Goodperson said:
Democracy is not being allowed to evolve and mature, People do not have patience or faith which begins to fade with time if they do not see results. Military thinks its doing favor by handing over power to Democratic government.
Democracy is not being allowed to evolve and mature, BECAUSE its being run by Corrupt & Immoral people, who have feudal backgrounds, who have suppressed the people in their own villages & constituencies, and those who run their personal business EMPIRES at State expense, and those who operate like state within the state in Mafia style ruling.

This is wrong perception that Military does not allow. Military is forced to intervene, when there's no other option. Pakistan was on brink of collapse in 1999, where its debt had risen beyond control and 300% times its earnings. Purchasing power of the economy was lowering and jobs creation NIL.

ISI and GHQ allowed the building of democractic parties, but YES also the ISI and GHQ could not have predicted the corrupt nature of those political parties. Bhutto & PPP was groomed by General Yahya. IJI was made by ISI Hameed Gul. Nawaz was promoted by General Jillani and GEneral Zia-ul-Haq. MQM was made by ISI to counter PPP vote bank in Sindh. MMA was also grouped by ISI. PML-Q was also formed in similar way.

All parties of Pakistan have been grooomed by ISI etc to ALLOW DEMOCRACY to flourish and move ahead. But, these polticial parties get HIJACKED by few feudals and business tycoon families and they never let go of their grip. For them it becomes their FAMILY PROPERTY utilised to PLUNDER Pakistan.

The wary Army intervenes and keep providing alternatives to our democracy and public. But yet, NOT A SINGLE TRUE LEADER EMERGED out of this process and never will, until we eliminate Feudalism !

Secondly, unless the basic facilities of neccessities are provided to masses & public at large, democracy (tolerance) will never prevail. People are desparate to avail water, gas, electricity, food, roads, health care and eductaion. They'll keep breaking the system, to avail these basic neccessities.

The Public doesn;t care who provides these facilities to them: A dictator or a democrat. The person should deliver, under whatever system!

The deliverance has been much better in every military rule, and Musharraf's era has been the best of all ! All our democratic era was eroded with corruption & personal vendetta.
 

