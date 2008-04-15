What flawed Democracy?

what is democracy?

government of elite for the elite by the elite



democracy counts heads and do not care to see whose head it is donkeys or a humans



what democracy where a middle class fail is considered equal to PhD



democracy is a sick concept of capitalist elites and has nothing to do with poor



democracy is a big curse especially for third world country like us



WHAT HAS DEMOCRACY GIVEN TO SO CALLED AMERICA AND INDIA





RULE OF HALIBERTON AND CORPORATIONS BEHIND DEMOCRATS OR REPUBLICANS AND COUNTRY WITH RECORD LEVEL OF JAILS AND CRIME.[rouge state, Guide to worlds only super power BY Willium Blum]]



and in case of India



Dalits, poverty, insurgencies, crime and un even development where more than teo third population under poverty line



democracy is ideal of sick capitalist



After the Murder of Jinnah ,in Pakistan , Public became slaved whores and Pakistan became Brothel and Pakistani elite , Autocratic, Feudalistic ,Religious and Economic elites playing part of Pimps, selling their own people and raping them mercilessly.



now its more then 60 years of Pakistan being raped by its own elitist masters and masters of their elitist masters and this gang rape will continue until this elite is thrown out of Pakistan.





enough is enough i think you will not find such a mean and honor less elite any where in the world. they are the people who not only sell us for their benefits but also rape us in turns some times under flag of PML or PPP or MMA or simply establishment.



we need to eliminate this ****** fucken elite and elitist way of thinking if we want Pakistan to survive and Prosper



can any middle classia win an election in Pakistan? the answer is not even in dreams.

for normal MPA[Member of Provincial Assembly] seat at least 100 million Rupees is required

can any middle classia afford it?



the important thing to understand is that so called democracy is logical and natural out come of capitalist economic system and its game of rich common man has no utility but to vote the biggest criminal who play well with our emotions.



Recent bill brought by Musharraf, National reconciliation Ordinance supports the view that elites are 1 they dont work for us, the common man but for their own interests[which they think are national interest]



WE NEED JUSTICE IN SOCIETY WHICH AT LEAST THIS RELIGIOUS, POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC ELITE WILL EVER GIVE US.

THIS ELITE CAN FORGIVE ITS COMRADES EVEN IF THEY STEAL BILLIONS AND FORGIVE THEM FOR NATIONAL RECONCILIATION BUT NEVER COMMON MAN.



AT PRESENT PAKISTANI YOUTH IS DEPRESS AND FRUSTRATED. OUR BOYS ARE BECOMING CRIMINALS OR JEHADI AND OUR DAUGHTERS ARE BECOMING WHOREs

BUT AGAIN NO REASON TO GET SAD

OUR ELITE KNOWS THE ART OF EXPLOITATION, THEY EVEN KNOW TO SELL BONES OF DEAD PAKISTANIES FOR THEIR OWN GOOD. AFTER ALL IMPERIALS GIVE MONEY FOR THEIR SERVICES.AND THEY ARE HAPPY THAT THEY ARE BENEFITING WHO CARES FOR COMMON MAN.





REMEMBER THESE ARE THE SAME UNIONISTS WHO WERE AGAINST PAKISTAN