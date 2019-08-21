What's new

What factors determine or decide range of a missile

I am doing research on various missiles, specially cruise missiles. I have noticed one thing strange which led me to my curiosity on the kind of fuels used in cruise and ballistic missiles to deliver them on their target. Also how range is determined so my questions are

  1. How many type of fuel are there which are used in missiles ?? I mean in its rockets
  2. Second question is how come USA tomahawk which according to various sights has length of 5.56 meters without booster and 6.25 with booster has ranges from 1300 KM to 1800 KM to 2500. On the other hand missile like Brahmos has only range of 300 KM, although Brahmos is 8 to 10 meters long.
So I would be grateful if someone can answer this.

@Tipu7 @Sulman Badshah @Dazzler @Path-Finder @Arsalan
 
