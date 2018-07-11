/ Register

  • Wednesday, July 11, 2018

What facilities Nawaz, Maryam will exactly get in jail?

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Zibago, Jul 11, 2018 at 1:18 PM.

  1. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:18 PM #1
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    28,407
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 43,163 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    What facilities Nawaz, Maryam will exactly get in jail?

    Web Desk On Jul 11, 2018

    Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, convicted in the Avenfield apartments case, are yet to reach Pakistan, but reports of their potential arrest upon returning home has already become much-debated discourse in the national circles.

    The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to take into custody Nawaz and Maryam and move them via helicopter to Adiala Jail as they land at the Lahore airport on July 13.

    Once reaching the Adiala Jail, what jail class the duo will be put in? Well, the classification of jail category is different for both.

    Read: NAB to shift Nawaz, Maryam to Adiala Jail through helicopter
    According to a report, Mr Sharif will be sent to a jail of the ‘Better Class’ category for being a former parliamentarian, but Maryam doesn’t have this virtue. She can avail the facility only if she proves that she has paid at least Rs600,000 as annual income tax.

    She will be required to submit an application and the plea will go through formal process of scrutiny before being granted a particular jail category.

    The classification of jails in Punjab was changed to ‘Better Class’ and ‘Ordinary Class’ through an amendment to the Punjab Jails Rules following the Lahore High Court orders some years ago.

    Former PM Sharif can get a Better Class jail if he submits an application for that category. While Maryam will need to prove she is annually income tax payer of Rs 600,000 because she is neither a former nor serving gazetted military or civil officer.

    Facilities in the Better Class jail include access to books and newspapers, a 21-inch television, a table and a chair, a mattress, personal bedding and clothing. And incarcerated persons will have to pay for all these facilities.

    On July 6, the accountability court sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to a total of 10 years in prison and directed him to pay a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield properties case.

    Judge Muhammad Bashir found Mr. Sharif guilty of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income.

    Also read: Protesters attempt to break into Nawaz Sharif’s London flats
    He handed out seven-year imprisonment to the former premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and a fine of £2 million. She has been awarded an additional one year’s imprisonment on charges of using Calibri font to fabricate Avenfield properties trust deeds.

    Whereas, her husband Captain retired Safdar has been awarded one year’s jail term.

    Moreover, the judge ordered confiscation of the Sharif family’s London properties in question in the case.
    https://arynews.tv/en/maryam-nawaz-sharif-jail-category-arrest/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

    @PakSword @Farah Sohail
    Nani amma ney kitna tax diya tha?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:19 PM #2
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,945
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 14,364 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    They will be first Criminals to go to jail in a helicopter in Pakistan.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  3. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:29 PM #3
    Muhammad bin Hamid

    Muhammad bin Hamid FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,350
    Joined:
    Apr 1, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 819 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    imran khan struggle is not for ending corruption but only to get power that is why he allowed corrupt people to enter pti.if he wanted to end corruption he would be required to struggle more on his own without depending on corrupt electibles.the method he is using is wrong and will fail
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:29 PM #4
    PakSword

    PakSword ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,155
    Joined:
    Dec 6, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 10,104 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    Maryam qaum ki ghairatmand beti hai she will prefer ordinary class
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:32 PM #5
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,973
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,881 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Mahmood or Ayaz ka kia karna hai?
     
  6. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:39 PM #6
    Norwegian

    Norwegian SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,896
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +19 / 12,504 / -9
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    Imran Khan is not a judge. His own general secretary of party Jahangir Tareen got disqualified for not declaring all assets

    You pay tax on income or assets. Nani has neither in Pakistan. میری برطانیہ تو کیا پاکستان میں بھی کوئی جائداد نہیں ہے۔ میں اپنے ابو کے گھر میں رہتی ہوں اور انکے زیر کفالت ہوں
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  7. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:46 PM #7
    I.R.A

    I.R.A ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,613
    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2014
    Ratings:
    +11 / 9,684 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan

    Aik he suff may kharay kar kay marni hy ...................... goli
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  8. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:50 PM #8
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,973
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,881 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    nah nah nah

    baray masail hain goli sholi kay... suwar ki charbi se lekar gaye ki khaal tak... diwaalia alag nikla hai kon goliyon pe paise zaya kare...
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  9. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:53 PM #9
    I.R.A

    I.R.A ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,613
    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2014
    Ratings:
    +11 / 9,684 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Jahan dam bananay k liay paisay mang rahy ho logo say ....... wahan 2, 4 golia b mang lo. Mujay yaqeen k Pakistani baray fraakh dil waqya ho gay. Her gar say goli nikaly gi tum kitni golia roko gay.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  10. Jul 11, 2018 at 1:55 PM #10
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,973
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,881 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    dekhen janaab dam banane kay liye hard labor chaiye wo kon karega...... ? sab ko maar doge to hard labor kia parosi se laoge
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  11. Jul 11, 2018 at 2:03 PM #11
    I.R.A

    I.R.A ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,613
    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2014
    Ratings:
    +11 / 9,684 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Dam jab chalay ga jab barishain ho gi, pani ho ga, barishain jab ho gi jab qudarati mahol barkarar rahay ga, qudarti mahol kab barkarar rahy ga, jab abadi thoray saliqa mand nafoos pay mushtamil ho gi ...... to phir?

    Rahi bat labor ki to ........ to Pakistani labor ko danda chaiay bus, dam to kya yeh tumhay mulk b bana day ga. Danda means koi gori chamri wala admi jiss ko dekh kay in kay ghulamana zehn imandari say kam karnay ko tayar ho jy.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  12. Jul 11, 2018 at 2:09 PM #12
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,973
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,881 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    oho ye to bakery se bake karana parega esa namoona jisko dekh kar log kaam karne lage
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  13. Jul 11, 2018 at 2:25 PM #13
    I.R.A

    I.R.A ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,613
    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2014
    Ratings:
    +11 / 9,684 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Udhar lay lo ........ German safeer bohat fikermand hy ussi ko keh do yar aik kam hy bai pls.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  14. Jul 11, 2018 at 2:40 PM #14
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,973
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,881 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    PIA dekar dekh li janaab... koi Pakistani dhoond lo bahar walay nahi chalte zyada der
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 9 (Users: 1, Guests: 8)
  1. Zibago