What does the Future Hold for Imran Khan and PTI

How do you see the future of Imran Khan and PTI

  • He is a born fighter and will emerge victorious in the next elections

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • He will have to comprise with the stakeholders for any power sharing in the future

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • He will be exiled/jailed and party banned

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • He will be given freehand but will never taste power

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    6
PRELUDE
Imran Khan is a born Fighter, a Hero and a Globally acknowledged Celebrity. For our generation who knew him for more than half a century, we idolised him, emulated him and took pride in his achievements in our youth. He hailed from an upper-middle-class family with the very best of elite education and a personality that could mesmerise anybody anywhere in the World. With such a classy background all cricketers especially the ones from England and India looked like minions in front of his towering personality(which gave us immense pride).

Moving fast forward, many including us wanted IK in Pak Politics but he was reluctant as nearly 50% of Pakistanis along with him were indifferent to the political pandemonium of that era. After the Victory in the 1992 World Cup, he had a change of heart, he was now enjoying the complete and unanimous love and affection of the entire nation. He launched his own Political party PTI, just before the 1997 elections but was routed as his nascent party lacked suitable candidates, strong finances, grass-root level workers and adequate publicity mechanisms.

Moving fast forward again a couple of decades, we have now an Imran Khan who has tasted power, heads the largest party in the country, has the biggest Social media setup, has a massive die-hard following, has the all-powerful capacity to rattle the Elites and is single-handedly countering all the political forces of the country.

AFTERMATH
Many of Imran's well-wishers in later years did not agree wholeheartedly with his political acumen. As they thought a person of his calibre and stature could have healed the nation's divisions. Instead from day one, he resorted to the easy recipe of mudslinging and abuse, further polarising the deeply divided nation.
He had the full backing of all the institutions, media and the electables. A once in a life time opportunity that many suggest he squandered. Politics is the art of winning the hearts of all.

CONCLUSION
Is Imran a cornered Tiger now only time will tell if he would rise again from the ashes like a Pheonix. He has lost many friends along the way in his pursuit of glory. It's not easy to grab power if all the Institutions, Political parties, Electables and Media go against you. Even though the mighty Western countries form alliances to counter small countries, Imran should rethink his strategy to win back his lost allies.
The cartoon below might epitomise the current imbroglio Imran's is facing.
1653045580091.png


I hope Imran will learn from his mistakes and not tread the path where his followers and wellwishers may end up having a broken heart. Good luck Immy Bhai
 

