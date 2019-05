What does the fate of Alstom tell us about the Huawei case?

But the indictment was not a simple anti-corruption probe, as Pierucci argued in his book "The American Trap," where he laid out the accusation that behind the DOJ's pursuit of his case was General Electric's pursuit of Alstom.

Not too long after that, in mid-2014, then CEO of Alstom, Patrick Kron, announced plans to sell the company's power business to GE.

In his book, he concluded that 70 percent of firms investigated under the FCPA were foreign, with European firms a clear majority.

In his most recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump admittedly acknowledged that Huawei could be part of the U.S.-China trade deal.