What does PDF stands for ?

Musings said: Incompetent - poorly trained - disjointed - lacking ammunition - regularly battered at the border - often taking prisoners by the enemy - suicide a regular trend - what do you really expect from incredible Indian army especially it’s leadership? Click to expand...

Windjammer said:

Just be happy a Pakistani forum gives you a voice. Then you creatures have the nerve of saying others talking BS.Just be happy a Pakistani forum gives you a voice. Click to expand...

SQ8 said: This is a Pakistani forum and you can get lost if you think you have even an iota of power to dictate what a Pakistani posts or doesn’t. Click to expand...

I was just browsing through one thread. Came through this conversations.Both Indian and Pakistani members were trolling each other. But, Indian member was warned and his post was removed. Even he was categorically informed that Pakistani can post anything on PDF and Indians should be happy that they are allowed on PDF.I never complain because I understand that this is Pakistani forum and your perspective will be given preference. What surprised me was an open admission that "We are Biased !".(I know this thread may be locked or deleted.....but It is to be said)