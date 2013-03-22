What does PDF stands for ?

What's new

I was just browsing through one thread. Came through this conversations.Both Indian and Pakistani members were trolling each other. But, Indian member was warned and his post was removed. Even he was categorically informed that Pakistani can post anything on PDF and Indians should be happy that they are allowed on PDF.
I never complain because I understand that this is Pakistani forum and your perspective will be given preference. What surprised me was an open admission that "We are Biased !".

(I know this thread may be locked or deleted.....but It is to be said)

Incompetent - poorly trained - disjointed - lacking ammunition - regularly battered at the border - often taking prisoners by the enemy - suicide a regular trend - what do you really expect from incredible Indian army especially it’s leadership?
Then you creatures have the nerve of saying others talking BS. :lol:
Just be happy a Pakistani forum gives you a voice.
This is a Pakistani forum and you can get lost if you think you have even an iota of power to dictate what a Pakistani posts or doesn’t.
Firstly my post is on topic
Secondly the posts that were deleted were off topic
Welcome to PDF - stick to the topic and you will be fine. Unhappy? Leave
 
Because indian forums are not biased against and are fair to Pakistanis............. :disagree:


PDF is a Pakistani forum for Pakistani people and our allies. indians and india are the enemies of the Pakistani people and nation so yes we hate them and are biased against them. If indians don't like it, then please leave PDF. No one is forcing indians to be here.

PDF stands for promoting the Pakpositive sphere, our unique cultural and racial heritage.
 
oh common atleast people here admit and wants a fair competition, no Pakistani can post or discuss with any indian on indian forum. You probably have no idea the amount of hate they have in india forum for Pakistanies.
we are not humiliating any nation here but sometimes i feel like we sud be treating all of india the same way they treat Pakistanies in their forum, but we are different people, You are welcome on PDF as long as you dont provoke.
 
