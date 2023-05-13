What's new

What does it mean to be Pakistani?

What does being Pakistani mean to you?

Pakistan is a diverse country. We have multiple nations, ethnicities, faiths—even though powerful quarters have, over the years, tried to limit this diversity thru various failed experiments and actively limiting freedom of expression. Narratives cannot be controlled in 2023. We should realize that in diversity is strength.

The force that binds us together should be the Constitution—not the army, or even religion. Yes, Islam is the state religion, but we cannot force upon a specific interpretation of Islam on the people. Hence, religion has been devisive, not unifiying.

With recent events and violation of the Constitution becoming the norm, what are the real sentiments of the different peoples of Pakistan? I am specially interested in KPK. What makes the people of KPK feel attachment to Pakistan? Do most people feel Pakhtun first and Pakistani second?

The 18th ammendment was supposed to be the answer. Federalism when implemented properly is the only way forward. How different are the current cirumstances from 1971 when the will of the people was blatantly ignored. I don’t see the army allowing the Constitutionin to be followed and the PTI coming to power in KPK thru the vote. What will happen next? We have been thru two coups since 1971. Pakistan survived those. Will it be different this time? Will there be armed resisitance? Will the army shoot down unarmed civilians? I am not aware of Balochistan, but it feels like there is a chance KPK might rise up if their Constitutional rights are trampled.

I am from Karachi; my grandparents were mohajirs. In school I was fed the propaganda of the Pakistani state. In reality there are really not many things that make me feel proud to be a Pakistani. If the state cannot ensure that my views are heard, that the rule of law and Constitution is followed, that my life is made better, I would be better of living in a Karachi that was independent. Unfortunately, none of the people that have represented us have been sincere. Then there is the establishment—who sees itself as the ”unifier”—who will not allow us to have our fundamental rights.

Where are we headed?
 
You sound like a hindjew:-" In school I was fed the propaganda of the Pakistani state."
What is your agenda here other than to cause disunity?
 
4251151773_681bd26be4_b.jpg
 
Born in Pakistan federation of - Punjab, afghania, Kashmir, Sindh, Balochistan
You are from this land and you love it's people and wish for its prosperity, wish for the prosperity of it's people

It's constitution,
we are genetically more connected than not, we are religiously similar, our economies are interconnected and complementary, we wear shalwar kameez; we are a freedom-loving country who unlike most countries under dictatorship
have always removed our dictators from positions of power through mass movements unlike other countries where dictators lasted for decades and decades
, our Indus valley was historically interconnected that's why you have every ethnicity living in every part of the country for centuries, our religions even historically have been similar, our lingua franca whether it was Sanskrit or Persian or now Urdu was one


And We all love Pakistan cricket team
 
What happened in 1971? Do you believe what the text books we were taught in school told us? The Pakistani state has been banning books and discouraging critical discussion. What about today? Just look at the how TV chanels and media are being controlled!

I think having space for difference of opinion and discourse is what will unite us and labelling others with different views “hindjew” will cause disunity.



Those are good reasons but somewhat superficial. Prosperity is also a very strong uniter. If we become poorer, we will fight more amongst ourselves.

We are probably the most disunited, unfaithful and undisciplined country in the world :D
 
Its just a nationality for me, nothing really that special about it.

I have more in common with someone from Kandahar than someone from Larkana.

Our lands just happen to be in Pakistan.

Muslim first, Pashtun second, then Pakistani third.
 
No Muslim first than Pakistani second after that we have nothing these Punjabi/pukhtoon/Sindhi/Baluchi think 💬 divide us all
 
I am not here to answer for you or for other people what it means to be a Pakistani- you have to define it for yourself

I just answered your title question "What does it mean to be a Pakistani"
for me, in an individual capacity, I answered, how I define myself as a Pakistani, other people can have their own ways of defining themselves as Pakistani

I am no one to judge like you cant either
 
Yes Islam is state religion, however according to Islam religious minorities are protected peoples of the country.
 
Well, it's no secret that all governments keep secrets from civilians.

Take U.S as an example. There's JFK assassination, Roswell UFO crash landing, and the controversy surrounding various historical events and incidents, notably Pearl Harbor and the 9/11.

After all, you won't see any U.S media house, liberal or conservative, harping about the Iraq invasion and the controversy surrounding WMDs. It was a huge eff-up and hence was quickly swept under the rug.

We did the same with what happened in 1971.
 
There is a difference between keeping secrets and putting forceful restrictions. Freedom of Information Acts define which documents can be witheld from the public and public bodies must generally justify witholding information under the provided exemptions. Most secret and top secret documents are eventually declassified after a fixed number of years. There are no restrictions on discussing any political points of views.

In Germany, they have taken ownership of the wrongs Hilter committed. We on the other hand, are banning books because they don’t confirm to the official state narrative: https://www.thenews.com.pk/amp/321060-history-book-banned-for-controversial-material

As for current events, US media did and does discuss controversies surrounding government actions. There are no restrictions placed on anyone from criticizing or questioning any government or military action. Here channels are forced to ban IK despite court orders not to do so while free social media is banned.
 

