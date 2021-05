The release of funds and the oil sale sanctions could see Iran get a massive amount of funds to modernize. What does Iran plan to buy.Considering how many airlines are probably retiring large parts of their fleets, what would Iran’s airlines plan to buy. Considering the next administration could do what trump did and leave the JCPOA, would Iran this time buy used to make sure it gets planes within the next 2-3 years, or will it go for New planes and hope for the best?