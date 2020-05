I keep hearing people say that Iran either knowingly or unknowingly let RAW use its territory for attacks like the Turbat IED blast where the remote trigger was found across the border in Iran. I agree that this is smoking gun evidence that Iran is hosting RAW elements either implicitly or covertly.



But what nobody seems to want to talk about is why? What does Iran gain from allowing RAW elements near Pakistan border? What is their motive for this? How does Iran benefit?



Does Iran even know where these RAW elements are? Or did RAW sneak in without Iran's knowledge?

