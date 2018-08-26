/ Register

What Does Imran Khan As Pakistan PM Mean For India

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Zarvan, Aug 26, 2018 at 7:27 PM.

  1. Aug 26, 2018 at 7:27 PM #1
  2. Aug 26, 2018 at 7:34 PM #2
    Its alladeen news
     
  3. Aug 26, 2018 at 7:52 PM #3
    i haven't watched the video but i am sure IK will surly not do any harm to india but he wont harm pak as well rather put pak on a road to progress which off course india wont like. their long assets in pak are now vanishing.
     
  4. Aug 26, 2018 at 8:07 PM #4
    Polirical entities do not have any control nor powerful enough to being any change India Pakistan realtion....

    But overall Imran Khan is a non corrupt person who will being development and positive things for Pakistan
     
  5. Aug 26, 2018 at 8:19 PM #5
    Nothing, just concentrate on your lynching spree and Pakistan obsession.. Khan's priorities are internal issues and economy.
     
