What's new

What does Biden Presidency mean for East Asia?

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
22,671
0
17,094
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
My bet:

the US will rejoin Tpp.
Thanks heavens Vietnam as Tpp member is offered a huge opportunity.
We will export cars. We will flood the US with cheap but high quality products.

What are your bets?
www.cnbc.com

Biden would want the U.S. to rejoin Trans-Pacific Partnership, leading China watcher says

The U.S. election is still very much in play, but a victory by Joe Biden would likely see him wanting the U.S. back in the TPP in some new form, says a Harvard professor.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
 
whatintarnation

whatintarnation

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 15, 2019
9
0
3
Country
Indonesia
Location
Saudi Arabia
Viet said:
My bet:

the US will rejoin Tpp.
Thanks heavens Vietnam as Tpp member is offered a huge opportunity.
We will export cars. We will flood the US with cheap but high quality products.

What are your bets?
www.cnbc.com

Biden would want the U.S. to rejoin Trans-Pacific Partnership, leading China watcher says

The U.S. election is still very much in play, but a victory by Joe Biden would likely see him wanting the U.S. back in the TPP in some new form, says a Harvard professor.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
Click to expand...
I can't help but say that your predictions are as delusional as that guy who said WW3 will start in October, in regards to your claim that Vietnam "will flood the US with cheap but high-quality cars".

Vietnam's automotive industry has grown at a rapid pace but it's still a long ways from countries already in the lead like Thailand and Indonesia. Your country hasn't even penetrated the ASEAN market yet, let alone the US automotive market.

In addition, Vietnam's manufacturing sector is minuscule, currently, compared to other ASEAN nations with developed industrial sectors. So it'll be a long while before Joe buys a 24 pack of plastic cups from his local Walmart with a Made in Vietnam seal on it.

Other than that, I agree with your notion that the US will rejoin TPP. I personally don't know why they left the organization in the first place.
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
6,829
0
9,759
Country
China
Location
United States
Biden is a personal contact of Xi Jinping when both were vice presidents. Domestically he'll be forced to deal with 5 internal crises facing the US:

1. Coronavirus pandemic
2. Economic depression
3. Racial justice
4. Political polarization
5. Debt crisis

He will be forced to take attention off China if he cares about the US domestically. The US can't just coast along on their Cold War era legacy anymore, it demands strong internal governance. Trump didn't care, and so left Biden an even larger mess.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
16,029
68
40,880
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
China healing.
Trying to ease tensions between S.Korea and Japan.
More political negotiations in Afghanistan.
Pressure on Russia.
Pulling back from Modi.
 
obj 705A

obj 705A

FULL MEMBER
May 26, 2019
715
0
1,401
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
US foreign policy does not change regardless of who is the president, this should be obvious even for 5 year olds by now.

TPP will not come back because there is no popular support for it in the US, even Hillary dropped her support for it, however he will continue a policy that aims at achieving maximum damage to China/Russia through every means possible. but how can he even seriously harm China? by the time he is president in 2021 China will be even more capable than now, the Chinese semiconductor industry will be in a better position than now and the GDP may become around 16$ trillion.

So he does not have too many economic options against China, thus the US in 2021 (even if it was Trump instead of Biden) will depend mainly on non-economic ways to try to deal with China, mainly continue the freedom of navigation patrols, ramp up the sanctions on North Korea in hopes for a regime change, place more missiles in Australia, Japan and may be South Korea if they accept it, strengthen the Quad, try to convince India to host US and NATO military bases.

Almost every single US president has started some sort of a military conflict, Joe Biden himself is an absolute warhawk so it's highly unlikely that he will be one of the few exceptions that wouldn't start a war (not with China obviously because China is too much for them but with some other nation), so the question in which country Will Biden start a conflict and how is it gonna look like? a civil war may be like in Libya and Syria? a colour revolution like the one in Ukraine? Regardless the US will probably target a new country under a Biden presidency, may be regime change in Thailand or Algeria or Venezuela.
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
2,017
1
3,110
Country
China
Location
United States
obj 705A said:
US foreign policy does not change regardless of who is the president, this should be obvious even for 5 year olds by now.

TPP will not come back because there is no popular support for it in the US, even Hillary dropped her support for it, however he will continue a policy that aims at achieving maximum damage to China/Russia through every means possible. but how can he even seriously harm China? by the time he is president in 2021 China will be even more capable than now, the Chinese semiconductor industry will be in a better position than now and the GDP may become around 16$ trillion.

So he does not have too many economic options against China, thus the US in 2021 (even if it was Trump instead of Biden) will depend mainly on non-economic ways to try to deal with China, mainly continue the freedom of navigation patrols, ramp up the sanctions on North Korea in hopes for a regime change, place more missiles in Australia, Japan and may be South Korea if they accept it, strengthen the Quad, try to convince India to host US and NATO military bases.

Almost every single US president has started some sort of a military conflict, Joe Biden himself is an absolute warhawk so it's highly unlikely that he will be one of the few exceptions that wouldn't start a war (not with China obviously because China is too much for them but with some other nation), so the question in which country Will Biden start a conflict and how is it gonna look like? a civil war may be like in Libya and Syria? a colour revolution like the one in Ukraine? Regardless the US will probably target a new country under a Biden presidency, may be regime change in Thailand or Algeria or Venezuela.
Click to expand...
Biden may continue where Hillary left off, which is involvement/destabilization in Syria.
 
D

donkeykong

FULL MEMBER
Mar 2, 2020
261
-2
366
Country
China
Location
Australia
America will be anti russia and anti china still but at least they will hash out a trade plan and keep the markets in order. Biden will be far more focused on internal policy than foreign policy like trump was.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
6,637
2
9,320
Country
United States
Location
United States
obj 705A said:
US foreign policy does not change regardless of who is the president, this should be obvious even for 5 year olds by now.

TPP will not come back because there is no popular support for it in the US, even Hillary dropped her support for it, however he will continue a policy that aims at achieving maximum damage to China/Russia through every means possible. but how can he even seriously harm China? by the time he is president in 2021 China will be even more capable than now, the Chinese semiconductor industry will be in a better position than now and the GDP may become around 16$ trillion.

So he does not have too many economic options against China, thus the US in 2021 (even if it was Trump instead of Biden) will depend mainly on non-economic ways to try to deal with China, mainly continue the freedom of navigation patrols, ramp up the sanctions on North Korea in hopes for a regime change, place more missiles in Australia, Japan and may be South Korea if they accept it, strengthen the Quad, try to convince India to host US and NATO military bases.

Almost every single US president has started some sort of a military conflict, Joe Biden himself is an absolute warhawk so it's highly unlikely that he will be one of the few exceptions that wouldn't start a war (not with China obviously because China is too much for them but with some other nation), so the question in which country Will Biden start a conflict and how is it gonna look like? a civil war may be like in Libya and Syria? a colour revolution like the one in Ukraine? Regardless the US will probably target a new country under a Biden presidency, may be regime change in Thailand or Algeria or Venezuela.
Click to expand...
Not sure where your getting the $16T number for China’s economy. China’s GDP was $14.3T at the end of 2019 and has grown only 0.2% through the first 9 months of the year. Their not close to $16T.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

M
Bullying Xi, predatory Trump: where does Britain turn in a divided world?
Replies
3
Views
438
PeacefulWar
PeacefulWar
samsara
INTERVIEW/ John Mearsheimer: U.S.-China rift runs real risk of escalating into a nuclear war
Replies
6
Views
338
samsara
samsara
Daniel808
#TrumpPandemic is Now Trending in American and Worldwide
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
Daniel808
Daniel808
senheiser
Biden compares alliance with Saudi Arabia to the USSR during World War
Replies
4
Views
779
Ceylal
Ceylal
zebra7
American-allied nations are secretly helping ISIS to grow - US Colonel Ann Wright
Replies
0
Views
531
zebra7
zebra7

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top