I don't know if this is counted as Military history (it would certainly be my history), but 4 years ago, I wrote thisWe cannot avoid the fact that, in a Military Forum when we talk about war, to talk about killing another person. After all, this is what war is all about, soldiers killing other soldiers, people killing each other.Usually when people ask me "Had you killed in War?" I usually just brush away the question and talk about something else. To people who actually kill another person before, its not something you talk about, not in a daily conversation anyway.but I do realise sometime, people want to know for whatever reason, some are constructive, some are just, well, trolling, like I was talking to @HannibalBarca some day ago between the psyche of a person kills a person with firearms, and a person kills a person with knife. That is a constructive discussion, I don't mind to share what I feel if this is constructive. That why I am here for.But then sometime, folks like @Chinese-Dragon would come down and ask me to proof that I have killed before I can validate my answer. Well, that strange, because how do I definitively proof I did indeed killed a person? The only definitive proof is that I kill a person in front of you. That would be the definitive proof.Either way, people seems to think this is in interested topic for whatever reason. Even tho for me, it's a bit personal, I decided to tell you what I can about how I felt about killing a human being. In the previous article, I talked about the ramification and justification of killing. In this articles, I am going to focus on the psyche of the action of killing.In a strange way, I both enjoyed and hated killing another person at the same time in a nutshell, I enjoy the satisfaction it gives me for completing something, but at the same time I hated what I become after killing someone.Killing is abnormal in civilize world, which mean if you feel right killing another person, basically, you deserved to live in an asylum. As I said before, killing a person is easy, but bringing yourself to kill another person, that is a different ball game.In a normal day, in an normal setting, you wouldn't want to kill anyone. Yes, I may have something pissed me off during the course of the day, and I might have said a few time to my wife, I am gonna kill ya, especially she ran off with my credit card and bought a $500 dollars worth of handbag. But that does not mean I really want to kill anyone. To those people who wake up and decided to kill people, that's abnormal.However, in war, you woke up everyday prepared to kill. Everyday you wakes up, that is a day potentially someone is going to die and it could have been you. How does that make you feel? In war, you tend not to think about that, you don't think about consequence. You think of each day as if you are doing a 9 to 5 job, you were there to do a job, yes, that is actually to kill another human being, but you tend to not see it that way, it's just a job, it's just something you need to do as your job prescribe.That was how you would felt about that, but it's completely different when you have to actually do it. The threshold of killing is what accumulated to have you reach that point, for lack of a better word, snapped out from reality and really do your job.I used to use the word conviction, but that doesn't seems the right word to describe the hype of killing another person. The word "Threshold" is more mechanical, and more detached of emotion, which best suited to describe the action of killing another human being. You go over the threshold, you kill.What make you go over the threshold? Think of why a mass murderer kill people? Bullying, Inferiority, Paranoia, being left out or feeling of loneliness, feeling of rejection. Those aren't actually applies in war. So what do war offer that push you over the threshold? The answer is simple, Violence.People who has been to war would have use a lot of word to describe their experience, you may get 3000 different word coming from 1000 vet, but almost all would have said the word Violent. This is a part of a battlefield, a part of fighting. By immersing yourself daily in violence, all the destruction. all the dead bodies, all the weapons, all the fire power. You sort of accustomed to it, and violent become your everyday part of life.In war, there are no lack of violence, and you don't need to hang around long to get it. They bring it to you, handing them to you in a platter. I don't even remember whether my first kill or I think violence can solve all my problem come to me first.This is a bit easier to the videogaming generation we had today, where you can be prepared to be detached from reality, just kill 100 or 200 "people" on games like Call of Duty or Grand Theft Auto. Do that enough, you will started to feel something.You always remember your first kill, killing a person is a big deal, if you drive down the road and run over a cat, you will remember it til you die, right? Killing a person give you the same effect, although, it was hanging on between reality (What you actually did) and imagination (What you think had happened), 500 night you dream about your first kill, you have 500 different memory of it. At a point, you don't really remember what is actually happened, and what is in your imagination.I looked thru an ACOG in a busy day in Iraq. People are shouting, people are screaming, the sound of gunfire is much more realistic than I remember in the movie. You can even felt a bullet going pass 2 inchs from your. I look through my ACOG and pick up a target. He is as big as a deer I used to hunt, I can make out his face, his AK, and his shirt. I can also make out the flash coming out from his barrel. I put down my rifle, stuck my head down behind some wall, I don't know what was I thinking, I peek back up again, look thru the scope again, pick up another target again, I can see his face, his AK, he is running. And I remember I am either thinking to myself or saying it out loud; "Someone get this guy". Then more yelling, more noise, more bullet coming my way, I tuck my head down again.Somebody behind me yelled "What are you doing, Lieutenant?" I look back, everybody is busy. I don't know who said that, I don't know what's happening behind me. I raise my head up once again.The strangest thing happens, I look thru my scope, and there are no noise, absolute silence. It's between me and what I am looking at. I don't like it, I move my head away form the ACOG, saw someone in the corner of my eyes. He is running, I can make out his AK, I can make out the flash. I can see his face.I don't remember whether I shot first, or felt it first. It seems like a compete detachment of reality. Did I just shoot? At the same time, I felt my finger moving, before I know it, my eyes was following him going to the ground, my finger still squeezing the trigger. You don't know what it is, and you don't even know was that just happened? Or some one shot him? Until you take your head away your scope, you look around, and see nobody could have got him but you. Then it started to sink in. I just killed him.To be honest, I like that feeling afterward, the kind of euphoria that you can only get when you accomplished something, you let out a quick smile, train your head back into the scope, looking for a second target, then a third, then a forth. You want to jump up and scream, like your favorited basketball team just sink a 3 pointer. Someone trying to kill you and now he's dead, set aside whether or not that guy was trying to kill you, this is not the point, the important thing is, he is dead and you aren't, just happy to stay alive I guess.Some people say second kill is harder than the first, because you had anticipated it, it's gonna happen whether you like it or not, but the second one would come as a surprise to you, but for me, I think I have accepted this is the business I will be in, so I sort of accepted the second kill, or the third kill or the next one.After a year or so, you rotated back into the US, where everything is A-OK, wall don't fall down because it was hit by a RPG, body don't litter in the street, cars are quite intact and not burning. People with guns replaced with childing playing on a swing set, people laughing talking without the care of the world. Everything is changed, but you. But everyone knows that you had changed, but you.You are walking down a street downtown Georgia, you felt something isn't right, your ears and eyes cannot reconcile with your brain, you mind tells you it should be a war torn country like you were seeing 3 days ago. you eyes tells your brain that you are seeing other things. You started to stare at a wall and see if it falls down, you started to stares at cars driven by you and waiting for it to explode. But it didn't. Until you see something, hear something familiar, then you go back to your survival mode. You started to feel everything can be fixed with violence.War is like a drugs, you afraid to try, but it will get you hooked up, and the only way to get your high is, more war.Killing a person with firearms is easy, well, easier. Just aim your rifle to a person and squeeze the trigger until he go down. That is once you are over the threshold to kill, afterward, killing don't offer you much of a resistance then it should, it's just something you got to do.Using a knife or using a rifle, or using a machine gun is simply a choice, at this point, anything and everything is replaceable, killing people with a firearms, and killing people with a knife is one and the same, the only different is the execution.I guess this is where it diverted, unlike a gun kill, you stalk your victim, you go behind him, you put your right hand over his mouth, you put your left hand, with a bayonet, around his chest, stuck your bayonet between 2nd and 3rd rib bones, twist it 90 degree, and pull it out quickly, then stuck it into his chest again, and again, and again until he slum over you.You can hear his last breath, you can hear the knife goes into his chest, you can hear the rib cage got pry open. You can felt him bleeding, you are so close, you can even felt his heartbeat. And all I can think of is how to kill the next guy so I won't be detected and also , what if they know?It gives you that high you can feel, or even tasted when you kill him. It makes you feel good, there are no other word for it. It's felt like you are playing a video game and you went pass a level and starting a new one.What if I have to do a knife kill first? I would imagine it is the same, maybe I need some more time to think about it, but regardless, you wasn't push over the threshold just before you have to kill, not like how they show in Band of Brothers, maybe different people have different feeling, I don't know, I cannot speak for other people.While the sole purpose of war is to kill people (and resolve conflict) but we never use the word "Kill", after all the feelings, emotions, deeds, the act of killing doesn't officially exist in war. It's either you take your target out, you silence that sentry, or you wasted him, but never kills. I wonder is it because it will make us feel better if we don't call it killing? Or is there are something else deeper in the meaning? I cannot tell you that. I am not that deep.To @HannibalBarca I hope this answer your question as to how people felt to killTo @Chinese-Dragon I hope that I was making this up, and this never happens, and I sincerely hope that you never have to go thru this.Thank you for your time.