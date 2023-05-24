What do we need? Politics or ethics?

In Pakistan we call names to every power in Pakistan, be it a political power, military power, religious power, whatever.We blame these powers for the bad in Pakistan. But what we see, police as looters and killers, milk vendors adultrating, shop owners are selling shit, manufacturers are manufacturing shit for Pakistanis and A quality stuff for international customers. Why people on every corner of Pakistan are no better than Asif Ali Zerdari?We saw PTI, through which people tried to change the regime. But, what was on offer table? Fawad ch? Inna lillahi wa Inna lillahi rajioon.I have no doubts for Imran Khan, but PTI is no less than ppp, when it comes to the quality of politicians.But how we will clean this mess up? I will say, people have started it, people will finish it. Pakistan needs an ethical movement where people will be trained to behave as a nation. Where people will be educated to keep an eye on affairs and correct them for the better future of Pakistan. This movement doesn't need to be the part of politics.