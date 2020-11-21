What do these words mean?

What's new

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

GumNaam said:
by the looks of it, it spells:
kű r ű t

what does that mean? I know "kurtlur" means wolf in Turkish and wolves hold a very high & nobel status in the ancient Turkic civilization, is that how "wolf" is written in ancient Orkhon script @Hakikat ve Hikmet @Timur ?
KURT is the Turkish for wolf....
GumNaam said:
@Hakikat ve Hikmet @Timur
please note the words right below the star...what language is that and what is that word?
These ancient letters are put in different combinations to convey “secret” messages as per done Turkish folks....
 
