What do these words mean?

@Hakikat ve Hikmet @Timur
please note the words right below the star...what language is that and what is that word?
please note the words right below the star...what language is that and what is that word?
by the looks of it, it spells:Looks like the Orkhon script.
View attachment 740618
KURT is the Turkish for wolf....by the looks of it, it spells:
kű r ű t
what does that mean? I know "kurtlur" means wolf in Turkish and wolves hold a very high & nobel status in the ancient Turkic civilization, is that how "wolf" is written in ancient Orkhon script @Hakikat ve Hikmet @Timur ?
These ancient letters are put in different combinations to convey “secret” messages as per done Turkish folks....@Hakikat ve Hikmet @Timur
View attachment 740491
please note the words right below the star...what language is that and what is that word?
so that word says wolf then?KURT is the Turkish for wolf....
These ancient letters are put in different combinations to convey “secret” messages as per done Turkish folks....
Most probably. Wolf is the symbol of the ultra nationalist who are more into these scripts....so that word says wolf then?
hyenas rule until the wolves return.Most probably. Wolf is the symbol of the ultra nationalist who are more into these scripts....