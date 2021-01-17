What do these songs mean?

Come with me in Bangladesh‘Cause with me you need no cashEverybody brings somebodyUntil now we dance, we danceCome with me in Bangladesh‘Cause with me you need no cashEverybody brings somebodyUntil now we dance, we danceCome with me in Bangladesh‘Cause with me you need no cashEverybody brings somebodyUntil now we dance, we danceCome with me in Bangladesh‘Cause with me you need no cashEverybody brings somebodyUntil now we dance, we danceCome with me in BangladeshCome with me in BangladeshCome with me in Bangladesh‘Cause with me you need no cashEverybody brings somebodyUntil now we dance, we danceCome with me in BangladeshCome with me in BangladeshCome with me in Bangladesh‘Cause with me you need no cashEverybody brings somebodyUntil now we dance, we dance