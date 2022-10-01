What's new

What Do The Taiwanese Want, As Mainland China-Taiwan Ties Worsen? | CNA Correspondent

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,140
-12
93,444
Country
China
Location
China

What Do The Taiwanese Want, As Mainland China-Taiwan Ties Worsen? | CNA Correspondent​


Sep 30, 2022 In 1949, Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalist Kuomintang retreated to Taiwan from China after losing the civil war to the Communist Party. It was estimated that more than one million soldiers and their family members followed Chiang to Taiwan. Having uprooted all they had in the mainland, they came to the island as outsiders. To this day, they are known as the mainlanders, or Wai Sheng Ren, which literally means people from outside Taiwan. As cross-strait relations continue to evolve, the once outsiders have made the island their home. While different generations may see cross-strait relations through different lenses, one thing is certain – peace is their common desire.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
China softens Taiwan rhetoric as U.S. and Canadian warships sail through strait again
Replies
13
Views
343
xyxmt
X
A
Japan and Taiwan to begin talks on evacuation plans amid China's threats
Replies
10
Views
530
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
beijingwalker
Taiwan rebuffs Philippines complaint about S. China Sea live fire drills, saying the island part of the territory of the Republic of China
Replies
7
Views
484
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
China fears losing international support for its claims on Taiwan: analysts
Replies
0
Views
214
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan accompanied by wave of misinformation
Replies
0
Views
162
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom