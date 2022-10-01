What Do The Taiwanese Want, As Mainland China-Taiwan Ties Worsen? | CNA Correspondent​

Sep 30, 2022 In 1949, Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalist Kuomintang retreated to Taiwan from China after losing the civil war to the Communist Party. It was estimated that more than one million soldiers and their family members followed Chiang to Taiwan. Having uprooted all they had in the mainland, they came to the island as outsiders. To this day, they are known as the mainlanders, or Wai Sheng Ren, which literally means people from outside Taiwan. As cross-strait relations continue to evolve, the once outsiders have made the island their home. While different generations may see cross-strait relations through different lenses, one thing is certain – peace is their common desire.