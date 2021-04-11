What's new

What Do The Chinese Think Of The Social Credit System? | Street Interview

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,360
-5
83,067
Country
China
Location
China
What Do The Chinese Think Of The Social Credit System? | Street Interview
When it comes to China, one of the popular topics that always seem to pop up for discussion in the West is the so-called social credit system. It's often being compared to an episode from the Netflix show “Black Mirror” where the central government keeps track of their citizens' every move. The question is, how do ordinary Chinese citizens feel about the social credit system? Do they even have the same understanding of it as it’s being viewed in the West? To find out, our Asian Boss reporter hit the streets of Shanghai.

We all can see how the west massively twisted this so called social credit system but unfortunately the world has enough fools to fall for it.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

striver44
The anatomy of a Chinese online hate campaign
Replies
0
Views
220
striver44
striver44
aziqbal
US military spending grows as policy shifts to ‘prioritise China’
Replies
0
Views
304
aziqbal
aziqbal
ghazi52
'Dark future': The distress of Afghan women who can no longer work
Replies
8
Views
417
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
striver44
REVEALED-MASSIVE CHINESE POLICE DATABASE
Replies
0
Views
447
striver44
striver44
Jyotish
The wallets of Wall Street are with Joe Biden, if not the hearts
Replies
1
Views
539
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom