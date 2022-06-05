What's new

What do Israelis think of Pakistan? : Corey Gil-Shuster

MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Feb 6, 2017
Beny Karachun said:
As I always said, Israelis don't care about Pakistan, which is funny considering the obsession certain Pakistanis have on Israel
Most Pakistanis do not care about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Most see it as a lost cause.

Especially when certain Arab countries do deals with India for economic reasons instead of supporting Muslim unity with Pakistan.
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sep 25, 2020
Solidify said:
Seems the YT video is trying hard to please the audience from their view point.

But than again don't give a f*** about Isrealis.
No, to be fair they go around asking questions to everyone.

I remember watching a few years ago about Palestinians views on Saddam.

MultaniGuy said:
Most Pakistanis do not care about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Most see it as a lost cause.

Especially when certain Arab countries do deals with India for economic reasons instead of supporting Muslim unity with Pakistan.
You are out of touch.

More Pakistanis showed up for Palestinian protests than Kashmir protests lmao

More Pakistanis have #freepalestine in their social media bios than #freekashmir.
 
Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

May 30, 2016
MultaniGuy said:
Most Pakistanis do not care about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Most see it as a lost cause.

Especially when certain Arab countries do deals with India for economic reasons instead of supporting Muslim unity with Pakistan.
Not on this forum, which is my only interaction with Pakistanis, so that's what I could infer about you guys.
 
W

WotTen

Mar 18, 2022
lastofthepatriots said:
Thumbnail has a girl with the name nitsan. I had an Israeli foreign exchange student chick that was desperately after me back in NYC with the same name. Brings back memories. :lol:
Most young Israelis, especially the women, are very liberal and open minded. It is unfortunate that the history stands between us and I genuinely feel sorry for the nice ones for being born into a conflict zone. They can't be blamed for the crimes of their ancestors. After all, you cannot blame a thief's child for being born into the situation.

However, the fact remains that Israel shouldn't be allowed to keep the land that was obtained through colonialist subterfuge.
 
Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

May 30, 2016
lastofthepatriots said:
Says the Israeli guy kn the Pakistani forum..
I'm not here because it's a Pakistani forum, I'm here because most Islamic countries are here.

And I don't represent the average Israeli, I just know a lot about militaries and like to learn more.

WotTen said:
However, the fact remains that Israel shouldn't be allowed to keep the land that was obtained through colonialist subterfuge.
We don't ask you, this land is ours, taken in defensive wars and legal UN votes over historically Jewish land.
 

