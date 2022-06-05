What do Israelis think of Pakistan? : Corey Gil-Shuster

lastofthepatriots said: Thumbnail has a girl with the name nitsan. I had an Israeli foreign exchange student chick that was desperately after me back in NYC with the same name. Brings back memories. Click to expand...

Most young Israelis, especially the women, are very liberal and open minded. It is unfortunate that the history stands between us and I genuinely feel sorry for the nice ones for being born into a conflict zone. They can't be blamed for the crimes of their ancestors. After all, you cannot blame a thief's child for being born into the situation.However, the fact remains that Israel shouldn't be allowed to keep the land that was obtained through colonialist subterfuge.