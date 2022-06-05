What do Israelis think of Pakistan? : Corey Gil-Shuster

Honestly speaking Who gives a shit?
That was my first reaction at the title
As I always said, Israelis don't care about Pakistan, which is funny considering the obsession certain Pakistanis have on Israel
Most Pakistanis do not care about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.As I always said, Israelis don't care about Pakistan, which is funny considering the obsession certain Pakistanis have on Israel
Seems the YT video is trying hard to please the audience from their view point.
But than again don't give a f*** about Isrealis.
Most Pakistanis do not care about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
Most see it as a lost cause.
Especially when certain Arab countries do deals with India for economic reasons instead of supporting Muslim unity with Pakistan.
As I always said, Israelis don't care about Pakistan, which is funny considering the obsession certain Pakistanis have on Israel
Not on this forum, which is my only interaction with Pakistanis, so that's what I could infer about you guys.Most Pakistanis do not care about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
Most see it as a lost cause.
Especially when certain Arab countries do deals with India for economic reasons instead of supporting Muslim unity with Pakistan.
As I always said, Israelis don't care about Pakistan, which is funny considering the obsession certain Pakistanis have on Israel
I know.Hi,
Because the israelis are busy with their lives.
Thumbnail has a girl with the name nitsan. I had an Israeli foreign exchange student chick that was desperately after me back in NYC with the same name. Brings back memories.
I'm not here because it's a Pakistani forum, I'm here because most Islamic countries are here.Says the Israeli guy kn the Pakistani forum..
We don't ask you, this land is ours, taken in defensive wars and legal UN votes over historically Jewish land.However, the fact remains that Israel shouldn't be allowed to keep the land that was obtained through colonialist subterfuge.