What's new

What do Israelis think about Pakistan

IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
1,031
8
1,789
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam


I came across an interesting video and I thought some people here may find it interesting.

In it the presenter asks random Israelis about their knowledge of and opinion about Pakistan.

 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
4,001
15
6,577
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IbnAbdullah said:
Salaam


I came across an interesting video and I thought some people here may find it interesting.

In it the presenter asks random Israelis about their knowledge of and opinion about Pakistan.

Click to expand...
I also watched this video an hour ago. Interestingly they didn't know much about Pakistan or were not bothered at all.
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
1,031
8
1,789
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam

Vapnope said:
I also watched this video an hour ago. Interestingly they didn't know much about Pakistan or were not bothered at all.
Click to expand...
Yeah it's an interesting channel. You get to see the people of these countries and they are varied in opinions and types.

Usually we see others as a monolith especially our opponents but watched a few videos of normal people and they are like our people - they come in many different flavours.

Their opinion (and lack thereof) about Pakistan is interesting. They mostly don't know much though as one of them said their defence ministry probably handles most of the foreign policy and we are squarely in the opposing camp for them. However, the general population doesn't know much about Pakistan.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
19,257
186
56,106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Vapnope said:
I also watched this video an hour ago. Interestingly they didn't know much about Pakistan or were not bothered at all.
Click to expand...
I have met Israeli's in UK. I did one year at Buckingham University in early 1990s which does a fast track graduate programme of two years as opposed to three years but they charge fees. Many of the students were from Israel because they do one year service in the military and then come to Buckingham to catch up the lost year.

I can tell you guys not one of those Israeli's knew about Pakistan directly. Rarely would they know about Pakistan but in a very remote way and even then through India. For most Pakistan did not even exist. This is before 9/11 and Afghanistan which shone the light on the region which is why you had some of the Israeli's being confused.

One of them even placed Pakistan in Russia/Central Asia most likely because he has heard of Karakal-Pakistan. A region in Uzbekistan. But this video does highlight how insignificant and unkown Pakistan is in Israel. Yet all of Pakistan is comsumed in Israeli infamy and threat to citadel of Islam.

Just to be clear 20 years ago asides from the Anglo speaking world most people had little knowlewdge of Pakistan. It was like I mention Paraquay in Pakistan - I suspect most will never have heard it leave alone know it's a country in South America.

The sad part is in last 20 years awareness of Pakistan increased across the globe but for the wrong reasons. Terrorism and poverty. Both brought about primarily by he Osama Bin Laden incident and war on terrorism.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Aspen
If India is following Israeli model in Kashmir, Pakistan needs to follow the Iranian model
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
208
Views
9K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
Aspen
What if China's plan was to scare away Indian Hindus from settling in Kashmir & changing demography?
Replies
6
Views
446
masterchief_mirza
masterchief_mirza
Dariush the Great
Kurd and Israeli role in assassinating Soleimani
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
bdslph
bdslph
Aspen
Opinion - Saudis rattled by Pakistan's central role in creating Iran-China $400 billion deal
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
4K
R Wing
R Wing
PanzerKiel
Pakistan’s Policy of ‘Quid Pro Quo Plus’
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
155
Views
8K
AgNoStiC MuSliM
AgNoStiC MuSliM

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom