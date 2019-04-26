/ Register

What do have Americans more to pressure Iran with it?

    Hello,
    My question is clear, After total one sided oil sanction on Iran what could be next step of US threat Iran with it?

    my options are :
    putting sanctions on non oil Iran products
    closing sea routes on Iranian ships
    closing air routes on Iranian flights
    Sending terrorists to attack Iran
    .....

    Please discuss here what is going to be next US move to increase pressure??
     
    All options are on the table, most of them not palatable to you.
     
    For example ????
     
    Oil sanctions would just decrease Iran export not zero it.. next one would be petrochemical products, but they could not close sea/air routes on Iranian ships/flights ... but they've sent terrorists to attack Iran in past so not new, now they would send dictators to attack Iran.
     
    Actually in my opinion all options (usually meaning a hot war) are not on the table, why? Simply congress has made it clear to Pompeo and in some sense Bolton that they have no authority to attack Iran......which means the only thing this administration can do is covert actions. If Iran does not attack the U.S. directly the chances of a hot war is almost nil.
    However, you can look at what the CIA and State dept is doing to Venezuela to guess what they can/will do, they have sanctioned their oil, they have attacked their currency sending inflation to the sky, they have sabotaged the power grid so they populace will lose electricity to further anger them against the government, they have backdoor access to cell service, which they can use to send text message to incite uprising etc...etc.
     
