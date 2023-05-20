What's new

What did Iran show at MILEX-2023

XI International exhibition of arms and military machinery MILEX-2023 and X International scientific conference on military-technical cooperation in defense and security (MILEX.INOVATIONS 23) is held in Minsk from May 17 to May 20.

What did Iran show at MILEX-2023?​

Drones, missiles, anti-tank missile systems: What did Iran and China show at MILEX-2023 in Minsk?


Iran's booth at MILEX-2023 / voennoedelo.com​

As mentioned above, although Iranian companies are not mentioned on the MILEX-2023 website, and propaganda seems to be trying not to talk about them, information about Iranian developments at this exhibition can be found.

For example, Iran showed there an armed Shahin unmanned aerial vehicle, which can drop four three-kilogram kamikaze drones.

Characteristics of the Shahin UAV:

Max speed — 120 km/h,
Cruising speed — 80 km/h.
Mode of operation — up to 2.5 hours.
Altitude — from 12 to 14 thousand feet.

In general, drones from Iran received special attention at this exhibition, the Islamic Republic presented a whole range of UAVs, from reconnaissance to attack drones. By the way, the Shahin mentioned above also attracted the interest of Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, who, together with Secretary of the Security Council Aleksandr Volfovich, was listening attentively to the technical characteristics.

Drones, missiles, anti-tank missile systems: What did Iran and China show at MILEX-2023 in Minsk?


Volfovich and Khrenin near the Iranian Shahin UAV / smartpress​

  • .50 caliber aviation machine gun
A four-barreled 12.7×108-mm aircraft machine gun was demonstrated by the Iranian Ministry of Defense. It is known that it is designed for installation on helicopters and ships.

The machine gun has four barrels with a length of 1002 mm, the total weight of the gun is 44 kg. It is also known that thanks to the electric barrel drive, the gun has two modes of operation. The first mode is capable of firing up to 1500 bullets per minute, while the second mode — up to 2500 bullets per minute. It is also known that the novelty has two versions of cartridges: for 200 and 400 rounds.

  • Mohajer-6 UAV
In addition to the Shahin UAV, Iran showed other drones at the exhibition, an example: the Iranian Mohajer-6 UAV. Its serial number is P071A-007. However, a mock-up was shown, not a full-size Mohajer-6.

Drones, missiles, anti-tank missile systems: What did Iran and China show at MILEX-2023 in Minsk?

continued in the next post:
 

