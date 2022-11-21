What's new

What default means.?

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
19,765
10
20,873
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
If defaults happen
Which is 92% chance(up from 5%)

The first thing to be useless will be rupee.so get everything out of rupees.

The second thing to go will be dollars in banks. Get them out of the banking sector/govt will confiscate them


Third thing to go will be real estate. Real estate values will fall as a lot of foreigners will cash out of it.

Basically just see what happened in Afghanistan..that's your template.

Hoard dollars as much as you can.
No wonder my family were selling dollars at 250 4 months ago in black. I have checked but rumours are they are running at 300+

fb.watch

پاکستان بین الاقوامی ادائیگیوں کی سکت تمام ہوگئی آج سی ڈی ایس کی شرح تاریخ کی بلند ترین 93 فیصد پہنچ گئی اسحاق ڈار کی یقین دہانیاں اپنی جگہ ہیں مالیاتی... | By Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath | Facebook

1.2K views, 123 likes, 3 loves, 18 comments, 72 shares, Facebook Watch Videos from Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath: پاکستان بین الاقوامی ادائیگیوں کی سکت تمام ہوگئی آج سی ڈی ایس کی شرح تاریخ کی بلند ترین...
fb.watch fb.watch
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
18,937
65
37,582
Country
Turkey
Location
United Arab Emirates
ziaulislam said:
If defaults happen
Which is 92% chance(up from 5%)

The first thing to be useless will be rupee.so get everything out of rupees.

The second thing to go will be dollars in banks. Get them out of the banking sector/govt will confiscate them


Third thing to go will be real estate. Real estate values will fall as a lot of foreigners will cash out of it.

Basically just see what happened in Afghanistan..that's your template.

Hoard dollars as much as you can.
No wonder my family were selling dollars at 250 4 months ago in black. I have checked but rumours are they are running at 300+

fb.watch

پاکستان بین الاقوامی ادائیگیوں کی سکت تمام ہوگئی آج سی ڈی ایس کی شرح تاریخ کی بلند ترین 93 فیصد پہنچ گئی اسحاق ڈار کی یقین دہانیاں اپنی جگہ ہیں مالیاتی... | By Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath | Facebook

1.2K views, 123 likes, 3 loves, 18 comments, 72 shares, Facebook Watch Videos from Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Saath: پاکستان بین الاقوامی ادائیگیوں کی سکت تمام ہوگئی آج سی ڈی ایس کی شرح تاریخ کی بلند ترین...
fb.watch fb.watch
Click to expand...
Best thing is to get gold or silver against whatever cash you have.

I don't agree with your comment about real estate. In the short term, real estate will serve as an asset like any other asset.

Basically, anything other than PKR is good.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
44,806
57
37,931
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PakSword said:
Best thing is to get gold or silver against whatever cash you have.

I don't agree with your comment about real estate. In the short term, real estate will serve as an asset like any other asset.

Basically, anything other than PKR is good.
Click to expand...

Other countries have defaulted and come through it just fine. It is not the end of the world, just a difficult financial step, that is all.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
7,104
0
12,855
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
VCheng said:
Other countries have defaulted and come through it just fine. It is not the end of the world, just a difficult financial step, that is all.
Click to expand...

In business, we consider it a cleaning phase, as if you are removing the excess fat of a chicken if done correctly before cooking it. My family's business went through it during the 2009-2010 economic phase with tenants leaving, etc., but we came out much cleaner and more robust with a stronger balance sheet. It's not the end, but a new beginning if appropriately managed.
 
Last edited:
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
18,937
65
37,582
Country
Turkey
Location
United Arab Emirates
VCheng said:
Other countries have defaulted and come through it just fine. It is not the end of the world, just a difficult financial step, that is all.
Click to expand...
I didn't say that a default is bad or always bad.

However, unless a government is able to get a bailout package, the defaulted country's population comes on roads. A country like Pakistan can't survive without petroleum, and as there is no money to pay for its import, it effectively jams the entire economy.

I don't know whether Pakistan will be able to get a nice bailout package, and against which gaurantees.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
44,806
57
37,931
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PakFactor said:
In business, we consider it a cleaning phase, as if you are removing the excess fat of a chicken if done correctly before cooking it. My family's business went through it during the 2009-2010 economic phase with tenants leaving, etc., but we came out much leaner and more robust with a stronger balance sheet.
Click to expand...

Exactly. Default is a difficult step, but sometimes the better step to take in the long run. It is not the end of the world, as I said.

PakSword said:
I didn't say that a default is bad or always bad.

However, unless a government is able to get a bailout package, the defaulted country's population comes on roads. A country like Pakistan can't survive without petroleum, and as there is no money to pay for its import, it effectively jams the entire economy.

I don't know whether Pakistan will be able to get a nice bailout package, and against which gaurantees.
Click to expand...

If Pakistan defaults, it will not be easy, for sure, but it will be survivable, I am equally sure.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
65,023
1
132,686
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The second thing to go will be dollars in banks. Get them out of the banking sector/govt will confiscate them


you are wrong here in fact agricultural land will save people then yes apartments and expensive items will loss some value but it will not be free . and best thing will be agriculture land .if paksitan default i am going to buy so many RE items .

PakSword said:
Best thing is to get gold or silver against whatever cash you have.

I don't agree with your comment about real estate. In the short term, real estate will serve as an asset like any other asset.

Basically, anything other than PKR is good.
Click to expand...
lets see when RE will crash . its not possible . if you see market people now trading in dollar already for installments .
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
18,937
65
37,582
Country
Turkey
Location
United Arab Emirates
VCheng said:
but it will be survivable
Click to expand...
What makes you think that it will be survivable?

Mostly, IMF provides a bailout package. Pakistan was struglling to get trenches of an approved loan when the default risk was low.

There are two sources that Pakistan will approach. IMF and the Islamic world. If both hesitate, I don't know for how long people behave nicely without electricity, petrol, LNG and wheat.

We should expect scenes of Sri Lanka in Pakistan where people will be dragging the politicians out of their dens. This time, the situation will be worse as the majority thinks that establishment is behind all the mess.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
44,806
57
37,931
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PakSword said:
What makes you think that it will be survivable?

Mostly, IMF provides a bailout package. Pakistan was struglling to get trenches of an approved loan when the default risk was low.

There are two sources that Pakistan will approach. IMF and the Islamic world. If both hesitate, I don't know for how long people behave nicely without electricity, petrol, LNG and wheat.

We should expect scenes of Sri Lanka in Pakistan where people will be dragging the politicians out of their dens. This time, the situation will be worse as the majority thinks that establishment is behind all the mess.
Click to expand...

So people will not behave "nicely", as you said, and a few politicians will be killed. Not a big deal, in the overall scheme of things, as I said. Survivable.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Ghazwa-e-Hind
Pakistan 92% more likely to default on its debt - CDS rate as of 21 Nov, 2022
2
Replies
22
Views
168
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
Hamartia Antidote
Even State-Backed China [building] Developers at Risk of Surging Default, Citi Says
Replies
1
Views
220
casual
casual
B
IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due
2
Replies
19
Views
527
BananaRepublicUK
B
B
Default bank loans surge to record 1.25 trillion in Bangladesh
Replies
3
Views
385
fallstuff
fallstuff
HAIDER
Open market sees massive shortage of USD
2
Replies
26
Views
633
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom