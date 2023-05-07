What's new

What consequences will have on Pakistan when Russia defeats Ukraine totally ??

With recent victories by Russia on Ukraine battlefront, we saw Bilawal Bhutto went on to discuss bilatal relations with senior Russian Larov minister officially. When ex-PM Imran Khan was overthrown by regime change operation for this SAME reason of backing Russia, after 1+ years of conflict Shabaz govt backed by US admiistration what will happen when Russia defeats Ukriane completely???

Personally everyone I have talked to in Pakistan no one is happy with Shabaz govt even the servants are complaining so what will be the outcome when these lazy bums see the bigger changing picture of Russia / China & EU gaining in global super economic policies not forgetting the military conflict increasing in South China sea, Taiwan & North Korea / Japan??

Any serious responses appreciated? Shukriyia
 

L

