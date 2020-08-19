What comes after the “American Century”?

Since 2003, China has been using GDP statistics based on China National Economic Accounting System (2002) (CSNA-2002) formulated in accordance with System of National Account (SNA-1993).



In July, the National Bureau of Statistics launched CSNA-2016 formulated in accordance with the existing international standards, which is SNA-2008. With that being said, the aggregate growth data on China’s economy over the last 15 years adheres strictly to international accounting standards.



The most prominent difference between CSNA-2016 and CSNA-2002 is the inclusion of R&D expenditure into the GDP accounting. By 2015, the rate of China's GDP growth would have been higher by 0.04% if was calculated under the new standards.



Pointedly, both the United States and the European Union have previously revised their calculating systems using the SNA-2008 standard. So to sum up, the CSNA-2016 revision is a normal step to dock with the international standards, but not an intention to fabricate an increase in the economic indicators.