What China's New Deal with Iran Says About Its Ambitions in the Region

What’s in the deal?

How did the deal come about?



Why does Iran want a deal with China now?



What’s in it for China?



But Iran is neither a vital node for BRI nor a vital oil supplier for China. Beijing sees Iran as “a depressed asset” it can pick up at low cost, says Jon Alterman, Director of the Middle East Program at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). “China does not need Iran, but Iran is useful to China.”