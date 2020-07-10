What's new

What China lacks to become a super power?

China is in the news every where. It's BRI dream is troubling the west. It is gaining momentum in trade. But at the same time it is starting to become a problem for humanity just like the west.

West started to problem the world by usury. Same is China doing.

At least the chinese leader ship should know there is a Devine book called Quran present in this world. China should know what is its status according to the divine book. At least chinese leadership should decide they have to chose and accept and embrace the Holy religion of Prophet Muhammad for their people.

It is a MUST for China to become a real super power.

It is a MUST for Japan to become a real power.

China should study Quran and find out who they are according to Quran and what they should become according to Quran.

Its my personal thoughts but as much i have studied Quran the theme of the world revolves arround Israelites , Christians , Muslims , Idol worshipers.

Chinese leadership should not think they can be successful with any thing other than Islam.

If chinese adopt any other path it will cause future enmity between China and Christians and Muslims and most probably China will lose become poverty striken and then its population will slowly turn to Islam. It depends upon chinese leadership and learned chinese to adopt the shortest path to Islamization of China.

Islamization will give China the Inertia it needs. It will become unshakeable. Its population will have the real comfort that is the 'Iman'.

At least China should not decide to become enemy of Islam.

I am afraid of a bitter conflict between Chinese and Jews and Christians.

China should avoid it at all costs. It should concentrate more on its internal balance rather than economically suppressing each and every country.

A best way for china to become a real super power is to have a balanced trade with each and every country big or small. Buy as much from a country as much you sell. Otherwise it will start to become problem for other countries and negative feelings will arise in the minds of people about China.
 
Are u a joke? The only problem Chinese post is threatening western imperialism who want to continue control rest of the non western world and make them as slave to serve the interest of white western power.
 
