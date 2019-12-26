What's new

What China Is Doing To Keep 240 Million Schoolchildren Safe From Coronavirus | TODAY

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,460
1
61,949
Country
China
Location
China
What China Is Doing To Keep 240 Million Schoolchildren Safe From Coronavirus | TODAY

In China, where the coronavirus outbreak began, 240 million children have returned to in-person learning. As TODAY’s Coronavirus and the Classroom series continues, NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY from Beijing on what Chinese authorities are doing to keep them safe from the

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
F Why do Uighur and China related threads keep getting closed? Suggestions & Discussions 13
Uguduwa Do you think ancient India should have been like China? Central & South Asia 34
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SFJ message to sikh soldiers at Ladakh border: India is our enemy, do not fight for India against china, China is our friend, fight for China Indian Defence Forum 24
Chanakyaa 'Do not travel to China': Payne warns of arbitrary detention China & Far East 0
Figaro India Is Headed For a War With China No One Wants, Here's What It Should Do to Prevent It Indian Defence Forum 18
B Here’s what China is doing in Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan. It doesn’t look good for India Bangladesh Defence Forum 3
beijingwalker China has more important things to do than engage in a power rivalry with the US World Affairs 0
M At least 80,000 Muslims in China Allegedly forced to do slave labor in Chinese concentration camps Middle East & Africa 936
PeaceGen US is treating Hong Kong as mainland China. Business is starting to do the same World Affairs 5
beijingwalker Divided West can do little as China tightens up on Hong Kong World Affairs 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top