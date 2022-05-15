since PDM is now in power and may remain in power for quiet some time. I have decided to quit trolling



##so what can turn around pakistan##



We need Good policies and very unpopular decisions that will hurt the elite, so these are unlikely to happen



1- Energy independence--

Every country first solved its energy crisis. India, germany and china went for CHEAP DIRTY LIGNITE coal but since we are more responisble then germany (& rich) we went for oil in 1990s and LNG in PMLN era.

PPPP did spent a huge sum on thar so credit to them(JV with sino/engro)

PMLN didnt followed through their assesssment was thar is useless so they did not spent a penny.

PTI said well we have already excess power so we dont need any more projects and tried to cancel current ones till china got angry

We did see some hydro work in PPPP era and some expensive hydro signed in PMLN era (again without bidding)



So currently there is no real solution to problem, govt has to close old plants and cough up 400-500b/yr for subsidy on electricity, wait for more hydro dams to come on and add some solar on hydro dams to drop the price(since solar is very cheap these days)

We can increase demand by increasing ekectric vechiles, electric trains etc(ignored in ML1)



2- Food independence

Very little work done

Currently oil, tea, sugar beet, pulses, milk products bill is 4 billion dollars these are easily subs in few years but lacks any govt focus



Govt needs to idnetifiy areas, then distribute free seeds grantee return price and heavily tax imported alternatives



3- Small energering products mobile phones

Bill of 1b$

Mobile phones attracted attention, quiet abit work done but other completely ignored



4- cotton

A raw product since our production halfed

Some work done but hybrid seed adoption needed



PPPP had done excellent job in this area. They doubled rice production with better seeds



5- refined oil, petro chemicals

we have no oil refineries

little work done on this

4+b $ imports of refined oil and oil products

We just cant rely on foreign investment alone. Govt needs to cough up money and do a JV. Ban old refineries(stop buying furnsce oil) but elite wouldnt want this. Elite owns this refineries that were brough as SCRAP FROM WEST AND SETUP HERE)



6- primary education and banking

We have bad primary education and micro financing hence rural develpment is stented

We should learn from india and bengaldesh



7- health

Health card is a revolution.

However guidelines need to be establishment

For delivering care.

One if my friends went to hospital with STEMI and wqsnt given appropiate meds despite them knowing because they wanted to do a procedure for money. This was a govt hospital.



8- Taxation

FBR should be closed, everyone arrested and their assessts looked upon

Open up a parrallel CBR which should have hires from outside

This will fix tax problem but impossible since people and elite dont want this



Pakistan 70% tax is sales tax.



9- New EXPORT based industrial zones

We need industrial zones that are

1- free land

2- near to port

3- utilities like water, gas and elecriciy availble to them



We need these states near gaddani, omara and on coast line rather then inland



10- Get rid of old organization

Since elite will not let refinement

We should immediately sell PIA and steel mills



They can be sold for free. There loans should be taken over by the goverment (only way to sell it and all employees immediately fired

The foreign assets sold at appropiate timings



This will impact hajj and nawaz sharif foreign trips but so be it



11- Technical education



Govt needs to establish techinical schools in every tehsil..so far we only hace them at district level

We have more univerisities with MA urdu then technical schools !!!



12- remittences stream lining--mostly acheived no more space here



13- financing

We need foreign finanacing this should be acheived by using our assests

WAPDA has worked on this but other govt power sector distribution orhanization should leverage their assets



14- manfacturing



Govt needs to go into manfacturing with JV give zero tax and other benefits



15- judicary reforms

Credit rating and property protection

Increase judges number

Make separate courts for investors



16. Infrstruture

Complete ML1 and last link motorway

Need a new port near karachi as karachi wait times are high/gawadar too far



17. Tourism

Need visa on arrival for countries

Still not there



18. Terroism

Need safe city projects and usw to trace terror facilitators



####



None of these are new things..you can find them in PMLN PPPP and PTI manefesto but noone implements them mostly because rich elite dont want to loose billions in their buisness..



So far PTI with PPPP close second have done the most reforms..