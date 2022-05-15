What's new

since PDM is now in power and may remain in power for quiet some time. I have decided to quit trolling

##so what can turn around pakistan##

We need Good policies and very unpopular decisions that will hurt the elite, so these are unlikely to happen

1- Energy independence--
Every country first solved its energy crisis. India, germany and china went for CHEAP DIRTY LIGNITE coal but since we are more responisble then germany (& rich) we went for oil in 1990s and LNG in PMLN era.
PPPP did spent a huge sum on thar so credit to them(JV with sino/engro)
PMLN didnt followed through their assesssment was thar is useless so they did not spent a penny.
PTI said well we have already excess power so we dont need any more projects and tried to cancel current ones till china got angry
We did see some hydro work in PPPP era and some expensive hydro signed in PMLN era (again without bidding)

So currently there is no real solution to problem, govt has to close old plants and cough up 400-500b/yr for subsidy on electricity, wait for more hydro dams to come on and add some solar on hydro dams to drop the price(since solar is very cheap these days)
We can increase demand by increasing ekectric vechiles, electric trains etc(ignored in ML1)

2- Food independence
Very little work done
Currently oil, tea, sugar beet, pulses, milk products bill is 4 billion dollars these are easily subs in few years but lacks any govt focus

Govt needs to idnetifiy areas, then distribute free seeds grantee return price and heavily tax imported alternatives

3- Small energering products mobile phones
Bill of 1b$
Mobile phones attracted attention, quiet abit work done but other completely ignored

4- cotton
A raw product since our production halfed
Some work done but hybrid seed adoption needed

PPPP had done excellent job in this area. They doubled rice production with better seeds

5- refined oil, petro chemicals
we have no oil refineries
little work done on this
4+b $ imports of refined oil and oil products
We just cant rely on foreign investment alone. Govt needs to cough up money and do a JV. Ban old refineries(stop buying furnsce oil) but elite wouldnt want this. Elite owns this refineries that were brough as SCRAP FROM WEST AND SETUP HERE)

6- primary education and banking
We have bad primary education and micro financing hence rural develpment is stented
We should learn from india and bengaldesh

7- health
Health card is a revolution.
However guidelines need to be establishment
For delivering care.
One if my friends went to hospital with STEMI and wqsnt given appropiate meds despite them knowing because they wanted to do a procedure for money. This was a govt hospital.

8- Taxation
FBR should be closed, everyone arrested and their assessts looked upon
Open up a parrallel CBR which should have hires from outside
This will fix tax problem but impossible since people and elite dont want this

Pakistan 70% tax is sales tax.

9- New EXPORT based industrial zones
We need industrial zones that are
1- free land
2- near to port
3- utilities like water, gas and elecriciy availble to them

We need these states near gaddani, omara and on coast line rather then inland

10- Get rid of old organization
Since elite will not let refinement
We should immediately sell PIA and steel mills

They can be sold for free. There loans should be taken over by the goverment (only way to sell it and all employees immediately fired
The foreign assets sold at appropiate timings

This will impact hajj and nawaz sharif foreign trips but so be it

11- Technical education

Govt needs to establish techinical schools in every tehsil..so far we only hace them at district level
We have more univerisities with MA urdu then technical schools !!!

12- remittences stream lining--mostly acheived no more space here

13- financing
We need foreign finanacing this should be acheived by using our assests
WAPDA has worked on this but other govt power sector distribution orhanization should leverage their assets

14- manfacturing

Govt needs to go into manfacturing with JV give zero tax and other benefits

15- judicary reforms
Credit rating and property protection
Increase judges number
Make separate courts for investors

16. Infrstruture
Complete ML1 and last link motorway
Need a new port near karachi as karachi wait times are high/gawadar too far

17. Tourism
Need visa on arrival for countries
Still not there

18. Terroism
Need safe city projects and usw to trace terror facilitators

####

None of these are new things..you can find them in PMLN PPPP and PTI manefesto but noone implements them mostly because rich elite dont want to loose billions in their buisness..

So far PTI with PPPP close second have done the most reforms..
 
PMLN can do but IK should stop container politics and let others work.
I agree ..we were fastest developing manfacturer and export were booming during 1990s and 2012-2018

We had excellent energy decisions and we implanted cheap thar coal plants during nawaz sharif era

Biggest of all we have excellent health refroms and many industrial zones setup during nawaz sharif era

Even though gujrat doubled it exports last year we surpassed them by increasing exports from 25b to 21000 million.
What exactly was achieved in the last 30 years by PMLN?
Alot

All big food chains are now operated by bubloo

In london
 
Make people understand they will need to tighten their belts and suffer for 10 years and a competent effective leader to push through the necessary reforms.
 
It would be nice if you can allow for multi select in your post OP. I think the current government has to implement tough reforms.

On the content of your post, you have not explained where the money for all these programs will come from? Even improving tourism will require a blitz marketing campaign. Pakistan needs more loans for most of the ideas you have suggested :pop:
 

