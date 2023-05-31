What's new

What authority does the President have as Supreme Commander of the Pakistan Armed Forces?

JX-1

JX-1

FULL MEMBER
Mar 14, 2022
364
0
743
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If he hypothetically gives an order to the military as supreme commander, would the three service's chiefs (COAS, CAS, CNS) be obliged to comply? Where does the President lie in the Chain of Command?


@M. Sarmad
 
F

Fish

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 10, 2023
52
-1
34
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Technically, president is just a puppet ruler.

He's supposed to just sit there and look pretty... and of course do the mundane tasks the P.M or the COAS aren't willing to do like visit Sudan, kiss the smelly babies, address the United Nations, whatever.

Sometimes, the roles are reversed with P.M (Pres. Zardari, anyone?), for a number of reasons, but by and large, you're looking at a dummy.
 
JX-1

JX-1

FULL MEMBER
Mar 14, 2022
364
0
743
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HAIDER said:
lol, right now no one listen Supreme Court CJ forgets President.
Click to expand...

Sure, but the armed forces strictly follow the chain of command, and if the President is explicitly their Supreme Commander....

Fish said:
Technically, president is just a puppet ruler.

He's supposed to just sit there and look pretty... and of course do the mundane tasks the P.M or the COAS aren't willing to do like visit Sudan, kiss the smelly babies, address the United Nations, whatever.
Click to expand...
I know he's bound by the PM's advice on almost everything, but have not found such a restriction over his command of the military.
 
D

Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai

FULL MEMBER
May 12, 2023
170
1
182
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
JX-1 said:
Sure, but the armed forces strictly follow the chain of command, and if the President is explicitly their Supreme Commander....
Click to expand...
FedMTBDagAAEoeh.jpg
 
Jf Thunder

Jf Thunder

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 10, 2013
8,808
-3
8,416
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
the only chain of command that the armed forces follow, are the uniformed ones
they dont give a damn about Bloody Civilians

Constitutionally, the CJCSC is a mere advisor to the President, have you ever seen him advise anything?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan should openly condemn May 9 mayhem: President Arif Alvi
Replies
2
Views
231
Destranator
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt hails President Alvi’s role in appointment of new army chief
Replies
12
Views
635
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
Neelo
Is the “Pakistan Military” truly Pakistani in origin?
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
101
Views
4K
fisher1
fisher1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
President to meet Imran in Lahore, Asif wants Alvi to protect country from political conflicts
Replies
8
Views
582
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Establishment' of 3 military courts on the cards to prosecute May 9 arsonists
2
Replies
18
Views
411
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom