What authority does the President have as Supreme Commander of the Pakistan Armed Forces?

Technically, president is just a puppet ruler.



He's supposed to just sit there and look pretty... and of course do the mundane tasks the P.M or the COAS aren't willing to do like visit Sudan, kiss the smelly babies, address the United Nations, whatever.



Sometimes, the roles are reversed with P.M (Pres. Zardari, anyone?), for a number of reasons, but by and large, you're looking at a dummy.