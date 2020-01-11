What area of the country pays what percentage of total tax?

IbnAbdullah said: Salaam





I've seen this issue brought up multiple times here and I'm still not sure who has the right figures and what is supposed to be meant by it.



Does Punjab pay more tax or Sindh? Does Lahore pay less tax than Karachi adjusted for population?



What if it is one way or the other? What does it mean?





























So which of these is correct? Click to expand...

Pakistan is not exactly a land of figures and evaluations,But, it makes sense for Karachi to be the single largest source of tax collection in the country.Because,It is the financial centre, and most of the major companies have their headquarters in Karachi, so being based in Karachi, their tax contribution would be measured as sourced from Karachi, but, because those companies operate throughout Pakistan, it muddies the actual full picture.Similarly, both the major ports of the country are in Karachi, so any taxation sourced from trade, would also be shown as Karachi based, but the trade happens throughout the country, everyone uses Karachi to trade, without the rest of the country, those ports would be empty, so, again it muddies the full picture.Unless, there is proper examination of the the issue, I don't think you will get a clear picture. Few tweets here and there, and few statements by individuals hold no meaning. Objectively a proper study needs to be done, I do not think it has been done, so its all guess work.But, location of country's industries and consumer base would help, as the largest source of tax collection is from domestic industry, trade related activities, and consumer spending.If we pull those parameters together, it seems logical that Punjab is the largest contributor. Because it has the largest number of metropolitan size cities, and it is the most industrialised part of the country.