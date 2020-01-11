What's new

What area of the country pays what percentage of total tax?

IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

Jul 26, 2018
Salaam


I've seen this issue brought up multiple times here and I'm still not sure who has the right figures and what is supposed to be meant by it.

Does Punjab pay more tax or Sindh? Does Lahore pay less tax than Karachi adjusted for population?

What if it is one way or the other? What does it mean?




W.11 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1353080408615870464



One area of Karachi (Lalu Khait/Liaqabad) pays more tax than entire city of Lahore combined



Shahzaz ud din said:
No, not at all. The GDP contribution of !!!

Sindh including Karachi is only 20%

Punjab including Lahore is more than 60%.

Whatever tax is collected from Karachi is returned back to Sindh as per NFC and the 18th amendment.



Wo din gaye Jub Khalil Khan Fakhta Uraya Kartay thay.

:rofl::rofl::rofl:



Can anyone explain how much is that tax collected from Liaqat abad?:coffee:
Shahzaz ud din said:
Bullshit. The government had collected Rs209bn from Karachi alone followed by Rs 204 billion from Islamabad and Rs 180 billion from Lahore in the financial year ending June 30, 2018.
So which of these is correct?
 
arjunk

arjunk

Apr 16, 2020
IbnAbdullah said:
Total tax punjab vs Sindh kitna hai?
Punjab is twice the size of Sindh and far more irrigated. There is no comparision on a provincial level. However, the fact that Karachi alone pays so much more tax than Lahore and Islamabad is bullshit and establishment will do nothing about it until it leads to a violent insurgency or riot.
 
M

Mkhizar

Apr 27, 2018
Even if you get official figures of tax collection from Punjab and Sindh it will not reflect what you are trying to find I.e. which province pays more taxes...reason being a lot of large companies operating nationwide eg. Banks have their head offices located in Karachi, the income generated by such companies pertain to whole Country however, in FBR's collection report the tax collected from such companies will be apportioned to the city where their head office is situated...while the actual situation is that tax paid by such companies pertain to whole country. So, unless one can apportion the tax collected from such companies based on the income generated by these companies in each province the figure from tax collection cannot be relied upon.
A simpler solution will be to match tax collection from individuals, Firms and Companies operating in one province only to better gauge tax collection from each province...
IbnAbdullah said:
Salaam




Total tax punjab vs Sindh kitna hai?
A

ACE OF HEARTS

Aug 17, 2020
When Karachi is deprived of water even though it's located next to sea and 3-4 desalination plants can be easily made to supply water to the whole city, but instead multi billion dollar dams are being constructed to supply LINE water for houses and irrigation, to the people of the north, then you know that the majority in the north is depriving the minority of the South of its due share. Similarly, they deprived Bengalis of there rightful share and then 1971 happened.

Insurgencies arose in Balochistan because of this deprivation.

Reminds me of the saying of the Indian Anchor constantly abused on this forum who said " Karachi ky heysiyat kya Hai?. It's the financial capital, WARNA KARACHI KO KAUN POOCHAY"

About Rs 10 000 - Rs 15000 worth of water tanker every month for my house

DON'T EXPECT A CHANGE WHEN RETIRED SOULS ARE LEADING IMPORTANT INSTITUTIONS, WHOSE ONLY WORTHY QUALITIES ARE TO FIGHT

I buy few IMPORTED items from Lahore / Khanewal and Gujrat / Gujranwala areas. WITHOUT PAYING THEIR PROPER DUE TAXES, IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO SELL SUCH ITEMS SO CHEAPLY IN THE LOCAL MARKET.

Sugar and Flour are recent examples of how billions of rupees worth of tax is stolen / hidden through cash dealings
 
peagle

peagle

Dec 29, 2019
IbnAbdullah said:
Salaam


I've seen this issue brought up multiple times here and I'm still not sure who has the right figures and what is supposed to be meant by it.

Does Punjab pay more tax or Sindh? Does Lahore pay less tax than Karachi adjusted for population?

What if it is one way or the other? What does it mean?














So which of these is correct?
Pakistan is not exactly a land of figures and evaluations,
But, it makes sense for Karachi to be the single largest source of tax collection in the country.

Because,
It is the financial centre, and most of the major companies have their headquarters in Karachi, so being based in Karachi, their tax contribution would be measured as sourced from Karachi, but, because those companies operate throughout Pakistan, it muddies the actual full picture.

Similarly, both the major ports of the country are in Karachi, so any taxation sourced from trade, would also be shown as Karachi based, but the trade happens throughout the country, everyone uses Karachi to trade, without the rest of the country, those ports would be empty, so, again it muddies the full picture.

Unless, there is proper examination of the the issue, I don't think you will get a clear picture. Few tweets here and there, and few statements by individuals hold no meaning. Objectively a proper study needs to be done, I do not think it has been done, so its all guess work.
But, location of country's industries and consumer base would help, as the largest source of tax collection is from domestic industry, trade related activities, and consumer spending.
If we pull those parameters together, it seems logical that Punjab is the largest contributor. Because it has the largest number of metropolitan size cities, and it is the most industrialised part of the country.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

Nov 11, 2015
What tax is that? Are custom duties included in the tax collection?

I have seen this statement of "tax collected" being used as tax generation. Two are very different as anyone in Punjab who imports anything via sea gives custom duties in Karachi port which then is showed as a tax collected by Karachi. So what is the breakup of taxes collected by Karachi?
 
