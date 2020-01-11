What area of the country pays what percentage of total tax?

IbnAbdullah
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 26, 2018
- 950
- 8
- Country
-
- Location
-
Salaam
I've seen this issue brought up multiple times here and I'm still not sure who has the right figures and what is supposed to be meant by it.
Does Punjab pay more tax or Sindh? Does Lahore pay less tax than Karachi adjusted for population?
What if it is one way or the other? What does it mean?
So which of these is correct?
I've seen this issue brought up multiple times here and I'm still not sure who has the right figures and what is supposed to be meant by it.
Does Punjab pay more tax or Sindh? Does Lahore pay less tax than Karachi adjusted for population?
What if it is one way or the other? What does it mean?
One area of Karachi (Lalu Khait/Liaqabad) pays more tax than entire city of Lahore combined
regards
No, not at all. The GDP contribution of !!!
Sindh including Karachi is only 20%
Punjab including Lahore is more than 60%.
Whatever tax is collected from Karachi is returned back to Sindh as per NFC and the 18th amendment.
Wo din gaye Jub Khalil Khan Fakhta Uraya Kartay thay.
Can anyone explain how much is that tax collected from Liaqat abad?
Bullshit. The government had collected Rs209bn from Karachi alone followed by Rs 204 billion from Islamabad and Rs 180 billion from Lahore in the financial year ending June 30, 2018.
So which of these is correct?