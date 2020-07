What are we fighting for?



After a couple of months of a very hard area a couple of us got a few days off and decided to head back to civilization which was filled with a jam-packed car, constant tea stops for our weary souls and countless packs of smokes puffed. Good times. I was accompanying a couple of officers and our senior most offered us to enjoy the scenery of a city that shall remain unnamed. After resting there for a while in our jam-packed rooms and smoking a few more packs with tea that was called, kanjar kisam ki chaye; that’s the best tea I’ve ever had and what it exactly is would only be reveled after proper identification of every member who asks me what it is.



The local resident of the city, an accompanying officer took us sight seeing and we went along enjoying everything. Believe me, after months of being off road and hiking flat carpeted roads are a blessing so are street lights; I was amazed as to why I had never noticed how beautiful civilization actually is. You really appreciate it once you’ve lived without it for a while. It changes you forever.



Later during the day we went to a local university where the officer who was our tour guide had a brother completing their higher education. We enjoyed a good tea break and got some company from the senior students and the young faculty in the cafeteria.



Somewhat normal chitchat



It all started with harmless banter and some conversations which are akin to all Pakistanis: complaining about weather, hating politicians, being experts on sports, uncovering hidden truths and ending with a personal story or networking.



However, then the conversation turned bitter; it’s what you have heard all over: Army eats the budget, Pakistan’s problems are because the military doesn’t let democracy flourish, we’re fighting a military war to a political problem, all of us are millionaires just because of the uniform and it got vile.



Having come fresh from the frontlines it wasn’t unnatural that these comments would get some serious heat back. The words and cigarettes flared; after having come from a combat zone I didn’t really want to participate in another one.



Then, the senior most amongst us asked me to give my opinion, having noticed that I was uncharacteristically quiet and the only one amongst the officers who had a university degree (he later clarified that perhaps the students and officers were speaking very different languages according to him).



Speaking holistically



My view actually comes from that perspective which he clarified; I did understand the students and the officers even if I didn’t agree with them. My point was simple: wars are always humanly costly affairs. I wish we lived in a world where it was never needed but that’s being idealistic. I asked the students how would they talk when just the way they dress and live is unacceptable to the people we’re fighting? They haven’t seen warfare and the toll it has on the population caught in the middle and I told them that those civilians choose to come to us and not them; do you really think they’re not making that choice by considerable deliberation? If we were with the people who’re fighting us then we wouldn’t be talking at all: the students would have a knife meet their jugular or a bullet in their head. There’re no arguments there.



Secondly, I asked my colleagues, why are fighting, sir? If we snub the right to verbalize complaints of our citizenry then how are we any different than those we’re fighting? We’re defending an ideal; we’re fighting to protect the rights of these students to study and explore the world. The fact they feel they can speak to us and this openly is precisely a marker of our victory and we need to respect that. That’s what we’re fighting for.



There was silence at the table as I sipped my tea (not as good as the one I got at our quarters but still good enough).



I asked the students to consider this that we’re not very different from them: just a few years ago we were sitting in institutions same as them. We are your army, not anyone else’s. When you speak to us like we’re strangers then it doesn’t resonate well with us. If we talk with a little more understanding you’d find that we aren’t really that different.



Much to say the mood stayed somber but as we left; my senior said that this is the best thing that came out from this, ‘what are we fighting for? All of us need to ask that question as a citizen of this country. I guess we’re fighting to keep that conversation possible, eh boy?’



That’s the question that I’d like to leave you with as well but with the consideration of being realistic when you try to answer that.



As always, happy foruming, folks.

