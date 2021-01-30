What are the wierd wedding traditions you have?

313ghazi said: Mendhi - why do we have mendhis? Why does the bride wear henna? I've noticed in the past some grooms have done too! Click to expand...

313ghazi said: Also what's the deal with all the candles you see in plates nowadays? And why all the oil in people's hair?

313ghazi said: Sehra/Kulla - what are they about? Why do you have to wear a hat?

313ghazi said: salami - why do we have to give people cash in every ritual?

313ghazi said: Also we have this one where women pose with a decorated pot/kara as we call it.

313ghazi said: Then you have a ceremony where they waft garlands over you as you walk. Why? Whats the origin?

313ghazi said: Also whats the deal with the decorative lota?

313ghazi said: Also whats with the throwing of colour on people?

313ghazi said: just sooo many odd things. just listing it all bought back the trauma of my own wedding.

Not sure about this. But from the looks of it, it`s for aesthetic purposes.There is Mehndi with candles standing in those plates or whatever the container maybe. Again, I have no idea of what it signifies. But women dance with it in a circle and then place it on the floor and continue to dance around it. There have been mishaps where someone`s hair got on fire from an adjacent plate of Mehndi.Bride wears it and so does sometimes groom. Perhaps it might help with moments of shyness or to increase the curiosity or maybe to save them from Nazr-e-bad.It`s a way of putting in your share to meet the expenses. People also do it when they visit someone sick.Not sure about it. But we have a ritual where a pot is carried to some place and a party goes with it singing and all. And then finally break the pot. Sometimes they also put sweets in it. So by the time it is smashed on the ground, everyone jumps at the sweets/toffees/chocolates.To symbolize welcome. Just my thoughts.Sorry we don`t have this one.Clueless about this one as well.It is actually sand type plastic with different colours. They throw it around and paste on each other`s face to show involvement in the happiness of others.Ahahahaha. Sir you forgot about Jootha Chupai, Muu Chupai that are very common as well