What are the wierd wedding traditions you have?

I'm sure we've all been to many weddings and seen many customs traditions, even partaking in them, without ever knowing their origin.
I'm going to start a list, hoping you guys can help.
Mendhi - why do we have mendhis? Why does the bride wear henna? I've noticed in the past some grooms have done too!
Also what's the deal with all the candles you see in plates nowadays? And why all the oil in people's hair?
Sehra/Kulla - what are they about? Why do you have to wear a hat? I'm not a fan of hats. They make my head warm and mess up my hair.
Garlands/money haar - where did they come from? Who thought about putting money on them?
salami - why do we have to give people cash in every ritual?
Also we have this one where women pose with a decorated pot/kara as we call it.
Then you have a ceremony where they waft garlands over you as you walk. Why? Whats the origin?
Also whats the deal with the decorative lota?
Choor - why do we sent/get a choor?
Also whats with the throwing of colour on people?
just sooo many odd things. just listing it all bought back the trauma of my own wedding.
