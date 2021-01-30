What's new

What are the wierd wedding traditions you have?

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,075
36
15,703
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I'm sure we've all been to many weddings and seen many customs traditions, even partaking in them, without ever knowing their origin.

I'm going to start a list, hoping you guys can help.

Mendhi - why do we have mendhis? Why does the bride wear henna? I've noticed in the past some grooms have done too!

Also what's the deal with all the candles you see in plates nowadays? And why all the oil in people's hair?

Sehra/Kulla - what are they about? Why do you have to wear a hat? I'm not a fan of hats. They make my head warm and mess up my hair.

Garlands/money haar - where did they come from? Who thought about putting money on them?

salami - why do we have to give people cash in every ritual?

Also we have this one where women pose with a decorated pot/kara as we call it.

Then you have a ceremony where they waft garlands over you as you walk. Why? Whats the origin?

Also whats the deal with the decorative lota?

Choor - why do we sent/get a choor?

Also whats with the throwing of colour on people?

just sooo many odd things. just listing it all bought back the trauma of my own wedding.
 
U

User

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 12, 2020
99
0
94
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
313ghazi said:
Mendhi - why do we have mendhis? Why does the bride wear henna? I've noticed in the past some grooms have done too!
Click to expand...
Not sure about this. But from the looks of it, it`s for aesthetic purposes.

313ghazi said:
Also what's the deal with all the candles you see in plates nowadays? And why all the oil in people's hair?
Click to expand...
There is Mehndi with candles standing in those plates or whatever the container maybe. Again, I have no idea of what it signifies. But women dance with it in a circle and then place it on the floor and continue to dance around it. There have been mishaps where someone`s hair got on fire from an adjacent plate of Mehndi.

313ghazi said:
Sehra/Kulla - what are they about? Why do you have to wear a hat?
Click to expand...
Bride wears it and so does sometimes groom. Perhaps it might help with moments of shyness or to increase the curiosity or maybe to save them from Nazr-e-bad.

313ghazi said:
salami - why do we have to give people cash in every ritual?
Click to expand...
It`s a way of putting in your share to meet the expenses. People also do it when they visit someone sick.

313ghazi said:
Also we have this one where women pose with a decorated pot/kara as we call it.
Click to expand...
Not sure about it. But we have a ritual where a pot is carried to some place and a party goes with it singing and all. And then finally break the pot. Sometimes they also put sweets in it. So by the time it is smashed on the ground, everyone jumps at the sweets/toffees/chocolates.

313ghazi said:
Then you have a ceremony where they waft garlands over you as you walk. Why? Whats the origin?
Click to expand...
To symbolize welcome. Just my thoughts.

313ghazi said:
Also whats the deal with the decorative lota?
Click to expand...
Sorry we don`t have this one.

313ghazi said:
Choor - why do we sent/get a choor?
Click to expand...
Clueless about this one as well.

313ghazi said:
Also whats with the throwing of colour on people?
Click to expand...
It is actually sand type plastic with different colours. They throw it around and paste on each other`s face to show involvement in the happiness of others.

313ghazi said:
just sooo many odd things. just listing it all bought back the trauma of my own wedding.
Click to expand...
Ahahahaha. Sir you forgot about Jootha Chupai, Muu Chupai that are very common as well :D
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
415
0
1,017
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
I am not a wedding or traditions kind of a person but recently came to know about a new thing happening in Pakistan.

Shandy: Shadi , Mehndi, Barat combo :rofl:
 
U

User

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 12, 2020
99
0
94
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Black.Mamba said:
I am not a wedding or traditions kind of a person but recently came to know about a new thing happening in Pakistan.

Shandy: Shadi , Mehndi, Barat combo :rofl:
Click to expand...
Ahahahahaha looks like it all ends within an hour or so :D
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
415
0
1,017
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
User said:
Ahahahahaha looks like it all ends within an hour or so :D
Click to expand...
I have no idea. I was recently catching up with an an old friend and she told me she has to goto a shandy, i thought it might some eatery or some other activity thing until she clarified and i just completely lost it, creativity ends on us Pakistani's :rofl:
 
U

User

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 12, 2020
99
0
94
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Black.Mamba said:
I have no idea. I was recently catching up with an an old friend and she told me she has to goto a shandy, i thought it might some eatery or some other activity thing until she clarified and i just completely lost it, creativity ends on us Pakistani's :rofl:
Click to expand...
Buahahahahahahahahaha :omghaha: Btw we have a cold drink by that name

download.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom