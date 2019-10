Thousands of cases of dengue fever were reported this year across the country and many people have been died with deadly virus, how does the disease spread and what are the symptoms?Dengue is a specific substance caused by female mosquito bites, the affected person may suffer from high fever, pain in his body and even scarring.According to health experts, 80% of people with dengue disease do not need hospitalization and can be treated at home.Dengue mosquitoes are more active two hours before dawn and dark in the evening, they are grown during the months of August to October, and in the cold season, the dengue breeding stops.Read more: https://onlineindus.com/english/What-are-the-symptoms-of-dengue-virus-and-how-does-it-spread/34207 Dengue can transmit mosquito-borne disease to any other person.Medical experts said if the number of platelets in the patients' blood starts to drop below 50,000 they should go to the hospital for treatment.A day earlier, the number ofmounted to 4,151 for the ongoing year as more 115 people were diagnosed with the virus over the past 24 hours, a spokesperson for the provincial health department's Dengue Control And Prevention Program confirmed.Various other districts of Sindh, another 252 cases of dengue were recorded, spokesperson added.Reportedly, the new 115 cases were surfced in Karachi as well as Sindh's other districts (252) raised the total number of dengue patients to 4,151 for 2019.The dengue control programme's spokesperson further said that over 1,000 cases were reported in the first week of October alone.Dengue is one of the world's leading mosquito-borne illnesses and infects tens of millions across the globe annually.